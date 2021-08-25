In the early days of the pandemic, a woman entered a Pennsylvania supermarket, told shoppers she had tested positive for COVID-19, and then started coughing on the food. A year-and-a-half later, she’s heading for jail.

According to The Morning Call, Margaret Ann Cirko of Eastern Pennsylvania was sentenced to one to two years in prison, eight years of probation, and fined $15,000 for her actions on March 25, 2020. On that day, with cases surging all over the nation, Cirko entered a branch of Gerrity’s Supermarket, and began yelling, “I have the virus. Now everyone is going to get sick.” She then began coughing and spitting on the food and other merchandise.

Joe Fasula, co-owner of the store, said they were forced to throw away $35,000 worth of food. At the time, health officials weren’t sure if the virus could spread on surfaces.

Cirko was sentenced on a weapons of mass destruction charge, which is a second-degree felony. The other offenses against her, including criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and making terroristic threats, were dropped in exchange for her plea to the felony charge.

“I’m sorry for what I did that day,” Cirko told the court. “I wish I could take it back.”

Cirko later tested negative for COVID.

Cirko’s attorney said she had a history of alcohol and mental health issues, and that she was intoxicated at the time.

(Via The Morning Call)