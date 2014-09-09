People Are Incredibly Pissed Off At Olive Garden Over The $100 Pasta Pass

Beginning yesterday at 3 PM ET, at least 500,000 people reportedly tried to access Olive Garden’s website to purchase the very limited edition Pasta Passes that would allow them to eat like bloated kings and queens for 49 days. Obviously, that sudden burst of traffic caused the chain restaurant’s website to crash, which left a lot of people really pissed off that they were losing their chances to purchase one of the 1,000 cards that were available. So where do people go when they’re irrationally furious with a company and want to express their rage in front of the rest of the world? Facebook, of course.
In fact, people are still posting comments about the Pasta Pass to Olive Garden’s Facebook page, whether because they’re pissed that they didn’t get one or with hopes that the Darden property will release more. The former far outweighs the latter, though.
“I must have reloaded the page 1,000 times over an hour. Complete waste of time and extremely frustrating. I’m very disappointed and the whole experience has put me off from your restaurants,” wrote John D. King.
“I know Olive Garden just lost my business. I tried for twenty minutes-even got to the check out once before getting booted out. This was not a promotion for regular working people-it was designed for people with a lot of free time,” wrote Jenny Richardson. (Via Penn Live)
For some people, it seems like doing the math was the hard part. A lot of complaints seemed to come from bitter bargain lovers who didn’t get passes. But for every 100 ladies accusing Olive Garden of false advertising because they don’t understand math and probabilities, there was at least one gentleman trying to use the greatest currency of all – manners. Still, the fury far outweighed the fun, and this guy took the top prize in my “Holy sh*t, it’s just a restaurant promotion, dude” contest.
It was a close one, though, because this guy was the runner-up, taking home the “Really, guy, you can still go eat endless pasta like the rest of the people who have given up” honor.
Okay, one more, because I’m just a sucker for people who spend their time ranting on corporately-owned restaurants’ Facebook pages.
I can’t believe the nerve of Olive Garden charging people $100 to eat now. That might cost them a lot of customers, if you ask me. But if you’re still really pissed off that you didn’t get one of these non-transferable Pasta Passes and you’re hellbent on eating at Olive Garden for 49 days, between Sept. 22 and Nov. 9, don’t worry. There are plenty available on eBay. They just might cost you a little more than $100.
“You Can Eat At Olive Garden For 49 Days For $100. You Won’t Believe What Will Happen To Your Colon On Day 23.”
People are disgusting.
Today I learned Olive Garden has “fans.” I’m pretty sure I never want to meet those people.
Or that I can feel good knowing I am not an Olive Garden fan.
Luckily, the Olive Garden won’t be going out of business after losing a handful of freaky deaky, pigout, overeating fans. Luckily for me, there is no Olive Garden, nor any other huge chain restaurants, in my town.
I still have my fingers crossed for a lobster chain, cuz that shit is expensive to buy at the store.
I’d be upset too if Olive Garden was refusing to provide me with my shitty pasta-assisted suicide. When your life apparently revolves around Olive Garden, it’s time to give it up.
The list of people you absolutely don’t fuck with is so incredibly simple.
1) Wu Tang
2) Fat cheap poor-os who love mediocre pasta and want to shove it in their expanding bellies for as little money per carb as possible
Something tells me if you eat enough Olive Garden to want one of these cards not getting one isn’t gonna “turn you off to the restaurant”
If you’re cheapass enough to be mad about not getting one I absolutely think it will make you mad enough to never go there again.
Anthem, Bluecross, Healthcare.gov, eHealthInsurance, etc. have an incredible advertising tie-in here they should take advantage of immediately.
Congratulations Olive Garden you only proved for the umpteenth time that people are horrible and don’t deserve good things*
*good things do not include an orgy of pasta
Are we all talking about the same Olive Garden? I guess if you live in Bumblefuck, USA, Olive Garden is a place to go, but damn, I haven’t eaten at one in over 10 years at least.
When the Olive Garden opened in the small town where I currently reside, the line to get in stretched around the building.
We actually have other restaurants, too, including a locally-owned artisinal Italian place. My rage still has not abated.
I may be mistaken, but I think you can get never ending pasta for like 10.99 on any night there. That being said, to justify the cost of the pass, who the fuck wants to eat at Olive Garden more than 10 times a year? And Rick Toney should know a real Italian would only eat at Olive Garden under duress, and definitely not “Mangia” there. I know. I used to bang an authentic Italian broad with authentic secret family recipes, intimidating brothers, a racist yet adorable grandma, the whole nine!
I can’t imagine how empty and soulless one’s life must be to actually get angry about missing out on an Olive Garden promotion. I grew up in a shitty town in the Deep South, and even I knew by age 14 that Olive Garden was and is shitty, shitty food for vacant fatasses.
When is Conan doing a bit on this? Will it have its own article?
“A lot of complaints seemed to come from bitter bargain lovers who didn’t get passes.”
You just summed up a majority of my experience working in retail. Bitter Bargain Lovers are the WORST. They buy packets of coupons from scammers on eBay and jump our s**t when we tell them the coupons aren’t valid.
People being pissed off about not being able to get a pass for crappy pasta at Olive Garden. Yup, we’re reaching a new low.