People Are Throwing Their Vans In The Air To Test A Theory That Must Be Sheer Sorcery

03.04.19

Vans were the seminal footwear of ’90s skate culture, and their popularity has continued way into the 21st century. This can conceivably be attributed to the easy comfort of the sneakers — whether laced or slip on — combined with a timeless cool-and-casual look. But is there something more than meets the eye when it comes to Vans? That’s what one avid fan of the sneaker line discovered over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, Twitter user @Ibelievthehype posted the above video captioned, “Did you know it doesn’t matter how you throw your vans they will land facing up?” And sure enough, her shoes landed right-side up. Could this be a fluke? I mean, we don’t know how many times she tried before capturing the success in this particular video.

That would be a hard “no.” As her video went viral, others — perhaps those across the country who are snowed in and bored, looking for something to do — tried the trick with similar success, as you can see from a handful of the (many, many) attempts below.

