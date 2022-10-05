For most sane people, having an unhinged personality like Marjorie Taylor Greene as a colleague would be a nightmare. But most people don’t have the cool-as-the-other-side-of-the-pillow demeanor of Pete Buttigieg, who has an uncanny ability to totally annihilate his political opponents without breaking a sweat.

Case in point: On Tuesday night, Buttigieg was a guest on Neil Cavuto’s Fox News show, where he was asked about a nonsensical comment Greene recently made at a Trump rally in Michigan, in which she accused the transportation secretary of “trying to emasculate the way we drive” by supporting more eco-friendly transportation options. Which is sort of like saying that healthy foods shouldn’t be an option for people who want them.

While Buttigieg’s face pretty much said it all (see above), his unperturbed demeanor while delivering a calm-but-scathing response to what he thought “of her wording” was really a lesson Ultimate Takedowns 101:

I literally don’t even understand what that means. I mean, my sense of manhood is not connected whether my vehicle is fueled by gasoline or whether it’s fueled by electricity.

Pete Buttigieg responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene on Fox News: "My sense of manhood is not connected whether my vehicle is fueled by gasoline or electricity." pic.twitter.com/ZJZ1kzuUD7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 4, 2022

While Buttigieg attempted to move on, Cavuto — trying to point out that the comment seemed homophobic without saying it seemed homophobic — wanted to know if Mayor Pete was “offended” by the statement, noting that “even people who share her politics didn’t share that view.”

Buttigieg, deftly sidestepping the comment’s baked-in ignorance, simply said that “it was a strange thing to say.” Then he really dropped the hammer when he admitted that: “To be honest, there are other members of congress that I pay more attention to when I’m thinking about opinions that really matter or ideas that are going to be critical to engage with.”

the best part is his low-key "There are other members of Congress that I pay more attention to when I'm thinking about opinions that really matter." https://t.co/l3Cf49CC9D — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) October 4, 2022

Ultimately, Buttigieg did address the elephant in the congressional hall when he said that:

I do think we need to zoom out a little bit. I know people want to make this ideological, they want to make it political. When we’re talking about something like electric vehicles, we’re talking again about a very practical matter. Which is how we get from Point A to Point B. And if industry, and the world, are moving in a direction that adopts a new technology, you know, the real question is: Are we going to let China lead that? Or are we going to lead that here in the United States of America?

And that, friends, is how you excoriate Marjorie Taylor Greene in 60 seconds or less.