A Philadelphia-Bound Flight Had To Make An Emergency Landing Due To A Pooping Dog

News & Culture Writer
06.02.14 3 Comments

Last week, a U.S. Airways flight from Los Angeles to Philadelphia had to make an emergency landing in Kansas City due to a large dog on the plane crapping uncontrollably, to the point that the flight crew no longer had the means to properly clean it up. Poop Cruise, meet Poop Plane! NBC10 reports:

Passengers said that the large dog went to the bathroom in the plane’s aisle as many as three times, making people nearby physically ill.

“The second time after the dog pooped they ran out of paper towels, they didn’t have anything else. The pilot comes on the radio, ‘Hey, we have a situation in the back, we’re going to have to emergency land,'” passenger Steve McCall told Inside Edition.

Thankfully, one good Samaritan was aboard the plane to live tweet the series of events. You know, for historical preservation.

To be fair to the dog, the plane had also been stuck on the tarmac for two hours, and when you add on the time it takes to get through security (and I’m guessing longer with a dog) plus the six hours to fly from Los Angeles to Philly, that is kind of a long time to expect a dog to hold it’s poo. YES, I AM A POO APOLOGIST.

The a-hole who brought their dog on a cross country flight in the freaking first place, though? I probably would have murdered them with my bare hands, Viper vs. The Mountain style.

(Via Philadelphia’s NBC10)

Around The Web

TAGSANIMALS POOPINGDOG POOPpoop cruisepoop planeUS AIRWAYS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP