I’m Trying To Be Mad About Pink Spider-Man Toys But Am Failing

By now we should already know that McDonald’s is terrible. But everyone’s still excited when the McRib makes a comeback, and personally I think the McRib tastes like a flip flop covered in equally appetizing barbecue sauce, so it’s a futile endeavor to try and protest every time they come up with a new line of stupidly gendered toys for their Happy Meals. I mean, just this year already they thought cutting all the female characters out of Adventure Time was a great idea.
So now that McDonald’s Amazing Spider-Man 2 line of promotional tat has been rolled out for Happy Meals everywhere, it’s obvious that the amount they care about how sexist they look is negligible.
Okay, the “boy” toys are action figures and a light up car and a mask. Look, we’ve all been eight year olds and we’ve all had Happy Meals — unless you have lived an incredibly sheltered life and then I don’t know how to talk to you so stop reading this. Those kids meal action figures are kind of crappy now, anyway. This is not the 80s and we’re no longer able to collect anthropomorphized versions of our food while we’re eating the food they’ve given a face to.
So, hooray, a Spidey spinning top! Do you have any idea how fun a top is? ASK A JEWISH KID ABOUT DREIDELS VERSUS ANY OTHER TOY EVER, THEY WILL TELL YOU.
Meanwhile the “girl” toys include a watch ring and a journal, so you can note at exactly what time you told someone to go F themselves when it was implied that owning pink accessories means you’re less capable of kicking someone’s ass. Because I’ll be honest, I want that headband. It probably won’t fit me and it will be uncomfortable as hell but I want that headband. I’m willing to eat many chicken nuggets to get it. That’s a sacrifice I’m willing to make.
If I find out that that pink Spidey “clutch” — which is actually a hard-sided container — is big enough to hold an HTC One phone, I’m going to just walk up to the counter and ask to buy one outright, because it’s impossible to find fun cases for the HTC One, I don’t care how much Gary Oldman tells you to buy one.
I realize I should be more outraged about this, being female and geeky, but I’m choosing my battles. Like the Lego “girl” toy set literally being a pink kitchen. McDonald’s has a history of being stupid. Let’s take the fight somewhere else. Maybe we can challenge Taco Bell to produce toys for their breakfast meals. Buy a waffle taco, get a mini trebuchet. Siege engines are genderless!
via Comics Alliance
I mean, I get why people get pissed off over gendered toys, but I’ll be honest, gendered razors annoy me a lot more for some reason.
Gendered fragrances, hair maintenance tools, body wash, deodorant, kilts … wait, what?
As a father of two young girls, the part that bothers me more than the fact that everything has to be pink is that they don’t even bother giving actual toys to girls, it’s always notepads and bracelets and the like. And while those headbands are actually cool and my oldest would love it – GIRLS LIKE TOYS TOO, DAMMIT. Even if it’s a piece of junk, at least they can actually play with it. A stupid little ‘journal’ consisting of 7 heart-shaped Post-it notes glued together is not a prize.
My daughter got the “case”. It was too small for anything and Spider Man is her favorite super hero. Her favorite! She threw it in the trash. She had no interest in it.
Yeah I agree the “Girls” toys suck, but McDonald’s isn’t on top for no reason. Half the damn country still sees this as acceptable and has no idea why it’s not.
So, yeah… This is one fight you gotta let slide.
I gave my Daughter the option for “boys” and “girls” and she chose Girls, even though I told her that she could have either. She really enjoys her Spidey purse.
I think this is a battle to skip. The next toy line, in which boys get Pokemon and girls get American Girl? Maybe, bit that’s dependent on how popular American Girl is.
Also? Those girl Legos sell, because they expanded that to include Disney princesses.
See, but people are apeshit for American Girl dolls. And Pokemon is still a thing, even with adults. So that’s just a solid move to have as Happy Meal toys, in case they need to sell more Happy Meals for some reason. The problem is that instead of saying “Do you want a Pokemon or an American Girl doll?” they ask “Do you want a boy toy or a girl toy?” I guess at least in this case it’s all Spidey stuff.
@BK alternatively, a decade ago, instead of Spidey-themed “girl stuff”, McD would have offered American Girl dolls to pair off with the Spider-Man ” boy stuff”. In my opinion, that is progress in acknowledging that, hey, maybe girls like Spider-Man and superheroes. Maybe not in a way some would like, but still progress.
Alternatively, they would have offered gender-neutral and kinda-lame-to-a-kid stuff like cups (Lego Movie Happy Meal) or totes (the eventual Subway kids meal promotion with Guardians and/or Avengers 2).