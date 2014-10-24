Pittsburgh’s Famous Primanti Bros. Is Going Nationwide With A New Sandwich Delivery Service

If you’ve ever been to the Pittsburgh area, someone has probably told you to go eat at Primanti Bros. for one of their iconic sandwiches. I’ve been and it’s a pretty damn good sandwich, even if it is a little messy. Here’s what you get directly from the official site:
It’s an edible Pittsburgh institution. You can get it with salami. Or with turkey. Or roast beef. Or even with no meat at all. But it’s not a Primanti Bros. signature sandwich without a generous serving of crunchy, tart coleslaw and crisp French Fries piled high on top of soft Italian bread. It all makes your hands look very, very small and your taste buds wonder why you’re taking so long between bites.
Up until now, you had to travel to one of their many locations to try out the sandwich. And while they’ve spread outside of lovely Pittsburgh to peddle their sandwich legend, they’ve always kept it pretty close by. Until now. From KDKA:
Beginning Thursday the sandwich chain has teamed up with gourmet food delivery company Goldbely to deliver the Pittsburgh icon sandwich nationwide for the first time ever.
That’s right, you can now order your own care package to build an East Coast icon right in the comforts of your own home. No more worries about having to scrub the filth of Pittsburgh out of your pores or fending off genocidal terrorist maniacs who blow up bridges, you can just stay home.
But what comes with your delivery? How does it actually reach your doorstep?
A limited number of sandwich packs are now being sold online.
Each Primanti’s party pack includes all you need for 4 Primanti Bros. sandwiches:
1 loaf of freshly baked Italian bread
Choice of Primanti’s fresh cut Pastrami or Capicola
Provolone cheese
Handcut french fries
Primanti’s cole slaw
Red Devil hot sauce
Two tomatoes
Primanti’s limited edition t-shirt (via)
Seems like a pretty sweet deal, right? Don’t go running to make an order so quickly, at least not unless you’re ready to spend $109 on some food. That’s a load of groceries for some people and certainly enough to make your own signature sandwich before this box even arrives.
It’s a damn good sandwich though. I do have to point some blame for the Double Down at Primanti Bros., but the taste makes up for it. Pile my food to the ceiling!
amazing at 230 am down south side. worth a nationwide delivery service? Nope
cash only!
Most overrated regional famous food in the country.
COME AT ME, YINZ!
I should’ve posted it up there, but what is your favorite regional food / restaurant?
I’m originally from South Jersey, so we’re pretty heavily influenced by Philadelphia food, and I’ve always been partial to cheesesteaks. NOT Pat’s or Geno’s though. Those are awful, and complete tourist traps.
I’d have to say Campo’s cheesesteaks on 3rd and Market in Philadelphia. Outside my home area though, beef brisket from South Carolina is pretty gd good too.
Whenever i visit Pittsburgh and ask locals good places to eat no one ever mentions them. The one time i asked about it their answer was also “overrated”. Maybe this spring i will give them a try.
People from Pittsburgh don’t eat Primanti’s (sober). Most people who eat there are tourists or from the suburbs.
Ugh, it has fries inside?
Disgusting.
I thought the same thing. And the cole slaw because I had never had it before. It works though, I just wouldn’t eat it daily.
The cole slaw is saturated with vinegar too. If you break down the ingredients to the sandwich, it’s pretty awful. Brought all together, it’s not bad.
Fries would work better if they didn’t use 4 times as much bread as they need to. I almost always dump the fries and eat them on the side.
Really, those sandwiches taste like bread, potatoes, and slaw. If there’s meat, you would hardly know.
I have one every 2-3 years, and always get double capicola with half of the fries.
I love almost all of Primanti’s offerings. Don’t knock it if you haven’t tried it, b/c they’re incredible.
They recently did a limited offering of a new sandwich called “When Pigs Fly:” ham, turkey, bacon, and a fried egg, along with the usual cole slaw, fries, cheese and tomato. It was great.
As someone who has tried them, their sandwiches are literally TERRIBLE. It’s like the Cincinnati-chili of sandwiches.
I left the place hungry.
There’s no accounting for bad taste.
Or I’m spoiled by all of the Italian, Greek, and Jewish delis of the Tri-State area that make amazing sandwiches with delicious Boars Head meat, and allow you to make changes to your sandwiches (such as removing shitty cole slaw and soggy fries).
All fair points.
Primanti’s in person: sure. Primanti’s delivered, that I have to assemble myself? Eh, I’ll stick with the fine folks at Vienna Beef:
I’m from the Maryland/Delaware/PA confluence, and my favorite thing on this earth is a Bobby Sub from Capriotti’s Sandwich shop. It’s REAL turkey breast, stuffing, cranberry sauce on a fresh submarine roll. The large is about two feet long. It’s tremendous.