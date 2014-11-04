Save Your Quarters And Play Over 900 Classic Arcade Games For Free On Your Computer

Last night I was watching the local news because my remote control was far away and they ran a segment about a bar in Manhattan with an impressive collection of arcade games and over two dozen craft beers on tap. It seemed like a cool place to spend a night but then I read about the Internet Archive’s effort to host a collection of classic arcade games on their site that are playable from the comfort of my living room without requiring me to expend beer money or the effort to put on a shirt and it was in that moment that I once again declared that the internet was a superior thing.
On Saturday, the vast digital library announced the release of the Internet Arcade, which has translated more than 900 old arcade games into versions you can now play in your Web browser. In your pajamas. Without any coins.
The archive’s titles are from the 1970s through 1990s, and include classics like Pac-Man Plus, Defender, Q*bert, Street Fighter II and Atari favorites like Paperboy and Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom.
The project is an outgrowth of a larger, decades-long project called JSMESS, which emulates hundreds of different computer systems, says Jason Scott, who worked on the Internet Arcade project.
Unfortunately for a console brat like me that missed the arcade golden age and only supplemented my formative gaming years with the occasional trip to an arcade in the mid-’90s, the Internet Arcade doesn’t have the titles that I’m most familiar with like NBA Jam and The X-Men, but the beauty of the site is that there is actually a bit of effort put into explaining what these games are when you click on their logos. Fun, educational, and counter-productive to my need to experience direct sunlight on a daily basis. The Internet Arcade has it all!
Via The LA Times
True Story: A friend of mine is such a huge fan of Street Fighter 2 that he actually bought an arcade used off ebay. If you want proof, check out the pic of me dressed as Ryu for Halloween here on the site (or wherever you email your halloween pics for the weekly cosplay submissions) and you’ll see me standing in front of it.
M.A.M.E.
You’re welcome.
Came here to post the exact same thing.
Step 1. Download MAME
Step 2. Download ROM from seedy website
Step 3. Finally make it to the end of the Simpsons arcade game
I’m not saying CoolROM is a great website to find these ROMs for people who aren’t familiar with it, but if I did I would be sure to advise people to use the ‘Alternate Download Link’ for each one to avoid having to download some bloatware installer.
Is this something that is relatively easy to do? I tried before and just crammed my PC full of crap.
@Pencotron2 dude, it is so easy.
Go to M.A.M.E.’s site, go to Latest Release and download whichever one (probably either the 155b or 155b_64bit release).
Go to some site (CoolROM or something like it) and choose MAME under ROMFILES. Download the ones you… uh… legally own and just want a copy of. Like I said, use the Alternative Download Link on the ROM’s page if you use CoolROM, otherwise it will try to download the CoolROM Installer which is horseshit. (If you use AdBlock like you should be using, pause it on the rom page before you click Alternative Download Link because it needs to load an ad video to reveal the link).
Then just go into MAME and navigate to the zip file you just downloaded and open the ROM. And there you have it. A copy of your totally legally owned arcade cabinet that you have in your basement but you just want a copy of to play on your computer and to preserve the game in case something should happen to the motherboard.
@MakingFlowers
Thanks man! Gonna try it tonight!
Barcade has been around for years, it’s a pretty cool place. A friend of mine was an arcade cabinet consultant when they first opened.
When I went there half the games didn’t work
No Space Panic. Lame.
The 1-Up in Denver is awesome as well. I got a $10 roll of quarters, that I didn’t even make it through. Tron, Punch Out, Star Wars, Dig Dug….it all came back to me after all these years.
You’d think that, in an article stub (because this is in no way a full article) about The Internet Arcade they would post an actual link to The Internet Arcade…
For all the other lazy people (like me…) : [archive.org]