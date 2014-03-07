Please Allow Bill Murray To Teach You How To Consume Colossal Amounts Of Champagne Without Crashing

Bill Murray recently sat down for a conversation with Dazed Digital and, like all Bill Murray interviews, the entire thing is worth a read. But the highlight comes when Murray opens up about his love for champagne. Specifically, the eccentric method he employs to ensure he can keep funneling bubbly down his throat for an entire weekend without crashing:
DD: Do you have any particular champagne memories?
Bill Murray: I learned how to drink champagne a while ago. But the way I like to drink champagne is I like to make what we call a Montana Cooler, where you buy a case of champagne and you take all the bottles out, and you take all the cardboard out, and you put a garbage bag inside of it, then you put all the bottles back in and then you cover it with ice, and then you wrap it up and you close it. And that will keep it all cold for a weekend and you can drink every single bottle. And the way I like to drink it in a big pint glass with ice. I fill it with ice and I pour the champagne in it, because champagne can never be too cold. And the problem people have with champagne is they drink it and they crash with it, because the sugar content is so high and you get really dehydrated. But if you can get the ice in it, you can drink it supremely cold and at the same time you’re getting the melting ice, so it’s like a hydration level, and you can stay at this great level for a whole weekend. You don’t want to crash. You want to keep that buzz, that bling, that smile.
Incredible.
And lest you think Bill F*cking Murray has mastered the art of drinking only one alcoholic beverage, let me remind you that he serves vodka from a giant ice luge at his annual Christmas party.
I want to hang out with Bill fucking Murray!
His appearance on the first Craig Kilborn talk show was a master class on mixing drinks as well.
Goddammit- we need a link to that Kilborn show in the worst way !!!
@Joewilliesfumanchu Well, I apologize for not having linked this thread.
Part 1 – [www.youtube.com]
Part 2 – [www.youtube.com]
@Mechakisc …thanks for that, even though the mixology lesson didn’t come til the end of part two, both clips are well worth the time.
Whatever happened to Kilborn ? I thought he was great even as far back as the Daily show.
@Joewilliesfumanchu [en.wikipedia.org] … he’s said that he was basically bored with late night. He left because he didn’t want to do it anymore.
Bill, you bless us with your drinking genius. Thank you for the dope tips my man!
For those of you who are trying to get your hands on some champagne but need a fake, Blockbuster Fakes has some of the best! Check out our site [www.blockbusterfakes.com] or shoot us a text anytime, 406-96-BLOCK!
What the fuck is this happy horseshit?
What the hell just happened here? ^
I’m glad I’m not the only one. He’s half-commenter and half-spambot! Such an unholy thing should not exist!
*flees in terror*
Shocking that an alcoholic knows how to drink.
Those 2 fingers are tripping me out….
This is how every bar serves bottled cider
I do the pint glass of champagne over ice thing too, but I add a splash of orange juice so I can call it a mimosa and justify drinking them at 9 AM for NFL games.
I’m just in awe of the fact that when he drinks champagne, he apparently kills an entire fucking case of it by himself. How is anyone taking any other fact away from this?