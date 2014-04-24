Polish Your Monocles, Because Taco Bell Is Going Fancy On Our Asses

Now that Taco Bell has seemingly launched its new breakfast menu with considerable success – and now that my Taco Bell breakfast has finally digested – it’s time for the company’s biggest thinkers to keep the idea machine rolling with newer and better ways to expand their brand. However, the newest idea doesn’t have much to do with Taco Bell other than it being under the same corporate umbrella, because it’s going to be a brand new type of restaurant, and as always, the fun begins in Huntington Beach, California. Seriously, would it kill you corporate calorie-pushers to test something in Central Florida just once?
The idea is called the U.S. Taco Co. and Urban Tap Room, but aside from Taco in the name, you won’t be begging your sober roommate to drive you to this restaurant at 3 am for three quesadillas and an order of Pizza Hut breadsticks (don’t you judge me). This new restaurant will resemble Chipotle in style and food quality, but almost everything on the menu is going to be a new “food truck” fusion-style take on the traditional taco. I hope you’re hungry for buzz words, because Taco Bell’s senior brand manager Jeff Jenkins is serving them hot off the grill.
“A year ago, we conducted an extensive study on our consumer segmentation and identified a separate consumer group that simply was not going to visit quick service restaurants, at all,” Jeff Jenkins, Taco Bell senior brand manager, said in a statement. “The result is U.S. Taco, a new concept sit-down restaurant that offers the best fusion of American-inspired flavors in tacos, fries and shakes for that emerging demographic of edgy foodies looking for a unique dining experience.” (Via the L.A. Times)
Not gonna lie, I vurped harder while reading “edgy foodies” in a statement from Taco Bell than I did while eating the entire breakfast menu. One of the examples that the company has offered for a fusion-style taco is this Philadelphia cheese steak version that just caused me to throw seven dollars at my monitor.
“The menu is simple and we wanted it limited to be focused on tacos, fries and shakes,” said Rene Piscoitti, executive chef at U.S. Taco Co. and a Taco Bell executive, adding that the chain has already developed a number of tacos well beyond what will be offered at first. “We’re starting with 10 tacos but we have an opportunity for more — we have 20 more in queue we could pull in anytime.” (Via Ad Age)
While the Huntington Beach location won’t be selling booze, there’s a Los Angeles store in the works that will have beer, wine and specialty drinks, including the Mexican Car Bomb, which is made up of vanilla ice cream, tequila caramel sauce, chocolate flakes and Guinness stout, according to Ad Age. For now, the plan is to see how the Huntington restaurant does before opening the L.A. spot, and if both of those do well, the company will start searching for more locations for us to get ridiculously fatter at.
I was ready to hate it, but if the food is as taste as it looks, they can use all the lame buzzwords they want.
The food never is as good as it looks. Never.
Taco Bell bias aside, that appears to be Cinnamon Toast Crunch in that shake in the photo, so I will try that shit all day.
They had me at alcoholic milkshakes. Cinnamon Toast Crunch is a bonus.
With Taco Bell, I don’t think 3 seashells is enough for that sh*t.
Bonus points for first Demolition Man reference in the comments. Also, may I laugh at the name, US TACO CO! These are US TACOS! Much better than MEXICAN TACOS!
I kind of wanted to go into marketing, because I love the idea of controlling the masses and creating universal concepts, like DeBeers with diamonds, or whoever Cracked said created the idea for deodorant. But I also despise corporate buzzwords with a passion. Almost as much as my intestines hate Taco Bell.
Tangically, Burnsy, what do you think of the Cowfish place opening in CityWalk? It’s only in NC so far, and looks… insane.
NC resident here. I haven’t been to Cowfish yet, because we’ve had ours for less than a year and the wait is always absurd. But it’s apparently delicious. I’ve heard nothing but good things.
Unfortunately, I live right near it, and it smells so goddamn good that it makes me hungry every time I drive by.
Cowfish is really good, I live a minute or so away and have had it several times since they came to Raleigh. Favorite is the Deliverance Roll which has pulled pork and caramelized onions, and every other thing I’ve had I enjoyed as well. Never actually sat down in the restaurant though, we’ve only ever gotten takeout because of the wait time, so I’d recommend trying that if you’re interested.
Please stop with the car bomb shit
You Israeli or something?
On behalf of everyone in Philly, stop trying shit with the cheese steak damn it!!!
I’m going to look for this in HB and report back. As long as they don’t charge a shit-ton of dough for this, I don’t see how they fuck this up.
But I prefer my food truck fusion-style take on the traditional taco from an actual food truck. Nothing says Taco Bell quite like being on your feet and on the move, come to think.
There’s not a lot of meat in these gym mats…
Stop serving shit in jars. All I can think of is the episode of Sunny with the gin bar….
@Five Beer Mission there most certainly is, if you account for the sweaty, high school boys wrestling teams using them. Nubile boys in singlets? Yummmm-me.