Pornhub Is Giving Away Free Memberships To Residents Of Towns With Sexually Suggestive Names

03.27.18

It can’t be easy living in a town with an easily ridiculed, vulgar or sexually suggestive name. Heck, there’s even an entire television show based around the premise. But to help make up for years of humiliation and “silent suffering” of the residents in these towns, Pornhub, the online destination for adult content, is giving away free HD premium lifetime memberships — completely ad free — to those across the world who lives in places with names like Rectum, Pussy, Cocking, Dildo, Cumming, Lower Dicker, Upper Dicker, Fingringhoe, Anus, and Orgy.

Yes, these are all 100 percent real town names.

“With the proliferation of online adult entertainment, many people have become very well-versed in its vernacular and sexual sayings. Unfortunately, this has made towns with sexually suggestive names the butt of many more jokes,” said Corey Price, VP, Pornhub. “Here at Pornhub, we think a name is worth celebrating, rather than subjecting to incessant ridicule. To help make residents of these towns prouder of their roots – and the rest of the world a bit envious – we are designating them as ‘Official Pornhub Premium Places’ and supplying them with free lifetime memberships to Pornhub Premium.”

You can learn more about the campaign here and view an interactive map, or nominate a town of your choosing. While many of the aforementioned town names can be found abroad, the United States has its fair share as well. Even Pennsylvania alone boasts Blue Ball, Bird-in-Hand, and Intercourse, among others. It’s finally Dildo’s time to shine!

