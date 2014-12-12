The Boobs Versus Butts Debate Has Finally Been Settled Thanks To The Folks At PornHub

Good news, America. You love that booty. At least you love it according to PornHub and their team of statisticians over at PornHub Insights. They teamed up with folks at YouPorn to give a detailed look at what body parts users tend to enjoy the most in their viewing habits:
It would seem that the butts have it in the United States. People just can’t seem to get enough of those with a little bit more rump, especially in the places with those higher populations. I can picture some old bastard out in Montana sitting on his porch, pining away for the days when boobs held sway.
Now things aren’t as definite once we swing out a little wider and take in the globe as a whole. Boobs do seem to have more land mass behind them, but butts are holding firm in those southern regions:
It would almost seem like that was me trying to be clever, but it actually wasn’t. That’s just how the map turned out:
At an initial glance, it seems as though boobs reign in the north in terms of preference, whereas butts are better-liked in the south. Interestingly, virtually all of Africa, with the exception of Egypt, prefers backside-themed smut which is also the case in South America, save for Argentina where boobs top out for more related searches.
When divided on a continental level, it becomes a clear matter of East and West. Chests are more lusted over in the East, with the exception of Africa where as posteriors are preferred in the West.
You take a look at the entire report over at the PornHub insights site, but only if you’re really curious about what states and countries are dying to watch feet and pregnant women on screen (West Virginia). It does leave me wondering where the female viewing stats are hiding. I mean ladies do watch porn, so you have to assume there’s a d*ck study out there somewhere. Something to tip the scales.
(Via PornHub Insights / Daily Dot)
Not really a surprise is it? I mean c’mon just sayin.
Probably could’ve just been the “Dat Ass” guy posted a few times and it would’ve been just as effective.
What I’m wondering is what is going on in Mongolia that we don’t know about? Also…how did they get any data from North Korea? I mean clearly Kim Jong Un likes big butts and he can’t deny it right?
@lubz102 They polled everyone they could in NK and got Butts – 1, Boobs – 0. The Un has spoken!
So this is why there are so many goddamn red states!
Yeah Butt wins in US department for sure
Boobs however, win in Worldwide department
Why must we choose?
You’re telling me there’s not one state or country that prefers a nice unshaven armpit lubricated with hollandaise sauce over both? One day the choochoo lovers of this world will come out of the shadows and be counted. Until then our struggle continues.
At first I was like, there’s no way this is a real thing, then I remembered “Internet” and so yeah, that’s probably a real thing. I kind of feel like I need to see that to really understand it…
I don’t want to see that at all. I remember making out with a girl and when she lifted her arms above her head, her armpits were unshaven, I was turned off and I had no idea how to tell her since she definitely wanted to do more than make out.
I’m betting if you threw in the variable of “chicks stuffing things inside themselves that aren’t penises”, that world map would look way different.
Germany would be lit up like a Christmas tree
I wonder where feet would rank in a fetish thread.
Hopefully 1,000,000,000,000,000th
Merry Christmas, everyone!
I’ve always been a vagina guy personally but if I must choose between those two I go nuts for butts.
Go Team Butts!
A lot of whites and non-minorities in those blue states (something not often said), so it kinda makes sense as white people enjoy themselves a nice pair of titties. Kinda would have thought Texas would like themselves some big racks, but ya learn something new every day.
I’m pretty sure all races have bought into the ass fixation that’s become so prevalent in pop culture in recent years. I certainly have, and I’m staunchly white.
It’s a statistical anomaly b they were all just searching for Alexis Texas
Business Ape is right. Globablly also, countries with mostly whites (Europe, non-middle east Asia (, Canada) like boobs. Countries with more Ethnic groups like butts. Nice!
A lot of Spanish in Texas
I liked butts long before they were cool. Kinda like superheroes and hobbits. And long after everyone has jumped off the bandwagon, I’ll still be here… loving butts.
100% are vagina lovers, or dick lovers.
What about the ones who fuck chicks anally…?
I would love it if this survey could’ve time-traveled back 10 or 15 years for a comparison. Bet it would’ve looked significantly different.
Well I AM Uproxx’s British correspondent and I prefer Breasts so this is a 100% correct survey.
I am also British and I can concur that breasts are definitely best. I think that this recent love of butt stuff is just yet another vulgar americanism.
lol, asses are too vulgar? You can’t really help what you’re attracted to but asses are hot af.
Well I’m British and I prefer butts, and I only know one guy who would choose boobs over butts.
I don’t know if it’s a generational thing I feel like the revolution of butts over boobs is fairly recent among white guys anyway, old TV shows and movies always bang on about boobs, and how white girls have flat butts and what not.
But girls my age wear leggings all the time so you see nice butts everywhere.
I’m a British Citizen, but technically foreign I am a butt man all the way. Nature or nurture?
This study would’ve looked completely different back in the 80s.
Finally… a reason to be proud of Florida and Washington…
Simple… Butts are in the sex area, breasts or boobs are for feeding…
If you think breasts are just for feeding you’ve clearly been having sex wrong.
Looks like America passed the polygraph:
It likes big butts, so therefore, it cannot lie.
Greenland, shame on you for looking at porn!
This is great lol
The “butts” people are full of shit.
Everyone loves boobs unconditionally, but butt lovers have specific body frame requirements. Nobody *really* likes a big ass. They want a specific type of ass attached to a proportionally smaller body.
Otherwise, the ass men would be hanging around Wal-Mart all day trying to pick up.
/SatanHimself’slogic
Are you referring to the “onion booty”?
So… I take it you go to Wal-Mart looking for big tits?
I mean, if you love them unconditionally…
PornHub: We know what to do with that big fat butt.
So basically places where the woman have smaller boobs they crave boobs porn?
Since when did scandanavians have smaller boobs? Or europeans for that matter.
Back in the 80s, it was “we’ve got bush!”.
This is good news for women, because booty is something you actually have some control of, if your willing to work out. Do your squats, ladies.
¿por que no los dos?
Boobs can be bought, great butts are earned.
Don’t kid yourself, butts can be bought too!
Great butts aren’t earned because
1) Lulu Lemon and;
2) Butt implants is a YUUUUGE business enterprise these days.
Madagascar loves dat ass.
I’ll take both, because I’m hardcore.
+1
I’m a tit man, if i do say so myself.
Us Black and Brown worldwide bruhs love us some feminine handparts… Palest states filled with the most titty boys.
Oh yeah… Big Butts was good in the hood way before Lulu Lemon, Yoga Pants and those stupid Juicy pants took fat asses mainstream.
Color coded Statistical maps are the only thing that can make me finish. Thanks again, Uproxx!
“Now things aren’t as definite once we swing out a little wider and take in the globe as a whole. Boobs do seem to have more land mass behind them…”
That map (the Mercator projection) actually doesn’t represent the land area (mass) to scale.
[www.dailymail.co.uk]
i noticed that most of the areas that prefer boobs over nice butts live in sections where they have lots of cows.they do know what kind of boobs v/s butts survey this is don’t they.Probably still prefer the milk jugs over those precious nice asses.
Hip-Hop culture is widely responsible for the increase in butt appreciation in America, but butts have always been the favorite in tropical countries and Africa.
The Eastern European countries and Asia are boob centric mainly because theres a lot of FLAT ASS ho’s over there, so they have no choice but to go TOPSIDE.
Me personally I am split 50/50.
Well, if you want to get all scientific and shit… The primal instinct is to like butts. It goes along with evolution, when man started walking upright, females developed larger breasts to mimic ass. That’s why you feel like a monkey when you see a woman on all fours. Your primal desires kick in.
Humans didn’t become the dominant species by titty fucking. Darwin loved a nice phat lower hemisphere.
Ah, pornhub, my favorite adult website together with fetishgalaxy and [theporndude.com]. Personally, I like titties the most :D
These stats actually just confirms stereotypes. Chicks in african and south america are just blessed with a bigger butt, which is why men probably prefer it over there.
Anyways, is pornhub lacking money or something? I barely can see any videos in 720 currently. This should really be the minimum in 2015.