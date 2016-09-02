Most city dwellers are familiar with ubiquitous LED flashing crosswalk signs, which flash a countdown of how long you have to cross the intersection while holding up a red hand to let you know when to stop. Some pranksters in Houston, however, have recently figured how easy it is to creatively alter these signs with some paint in just the right places to make it appear that the signs are instead flipping pedestrians off.

That’s right, crosswalk signs are giving the middle finger and it’s like up is down and cats are dogs. And some Houston residents and business owners are decidedly not amused with the prank. At least one of these altered signs is mere feet away from a daycare center and in close proximity to several schools. Won’t somebody think of the children???

Jordan Boykins, a student at the nearby Houston Community College, said the signs shouldn’t be ignored. “It needs to be changed. The city should have someone come out here and get it fixed immediately because there are children here,” Boykins said.

Thankfully, the repairs are relatively easy for Houston’s Public Works Department, and it only takes about an hour to fix the signs. So pranksters will just have to find another way to corrupt the youth of Texas with mostly innocuous hand gestures.

Vandalized crosswalk signs in Houston showed this obscene gesture https://t.co/8OiD6dkay2 pic.twitter.com/F1EttYMKpm — CNN (@CNN) September 1, 2016

(Via ABC 13)