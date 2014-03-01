President Obama, Bill Nye, And Neil DeGrasse Tyson All Pose In One Epic Selfie

#Bill Nye #Obama
03.01.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

Look at the that picture and just paste a huge smile on your face because it’s amazing. Look at how happy they are! President Obama, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Bill Nye should have their own television show. Cosmos can’t come fast enough.

tyson twitter

Via Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bill Nye#Obama
TAGSBILL NYENEIL DEGRASSE TYSONObamaSelfie

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP