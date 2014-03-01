President Obama, Bill Nye, And Neil DeGrasse Tyson All Pose In One Epic Selfie

Look at the that picture and just paste a huge smile on your face because it’s amazing. Look at how happy they are! President Obama, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Bill Nye should have their own television show. Cosmos can’t come fast enough.
Most Republicans in America would have their heads explode Scanners-style if they gazed upon that glorious photo.
Barry: Look guys, I’m not really a Christian… I’m an atheist.
Bill: We know, Mr. President. We’ve always known.
Neil: Whatever it takes to get a brother in office.
*selfie is taken*
You can be a Christian and still agree with science and scientific principles like evolution. But then you’re too busy judging others.
You can also disagree with my (very tame) joke and not take it as a jab at all Christians. But then you’re too busy with your moral crusade on the internet.
I’m sure there was nothing important going on at The White House today so why not. If there was I’m sure our President would have been there and not taking celebrity selfies.
Oh wait: 3:47 PM, MAR 1, 2014 The President’s national security team met today to receive an update on the situation in Ukraine and discuss potential policy options.” According to Time magazine’s Zeke Miller, Obama skipped the meeting.
Let’s have a link to that make believe article by Zeke Miller. lol