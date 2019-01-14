Getty Image

On Sunday night, seemingly out of the blue, President Donald Trump fired off a few racially-charged tweets about Senator Elizabeth Warren, who recently threw her hat into the ring as a 2020 presidential candidate. Warren is one of Trump’s frequent targets, yet his petulant tirade somehow managed to outdo even himself.

“If Elizabeth Warren, often referred to by me as Pocahontas, did this commercial from Bighorn or Wounded Knee instead of her kitchen, with her husband dressed in full Indian garb, it would have been a smash!” Trump tweeted, along with the Instagram live video Warren posted on New Year’s Eve to announce her candidacy over a beer with her husband, Bruce.

“Best line in the Elizabeth Warren beer catastrophe is, to her husband, ‘Thank you for being here. I’m glad you’re here.’ It’s their house, he’s supposed to be there!” he continued ten minutes later.

Trump’s tweets are troubling on so many levels, it’s difficult to even begin where to start — from mocking Warren’s heritage and his use of the word “Indian” instead of the politically correct term Native American, to using the tragic Wounded Knee Massacre as a punchline.

Upwards of 300 men, women, and children were killed in the battle, which both houses of Congress formally apologized for in 1990, expressing “deep regret on behalf of the United States.”