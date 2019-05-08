Prince Harry And Meghan Have Finally Revealed The Royal Baby’s Name And People Have Jokes

News & Culture Writer
05.08.19

Getty Image

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcomed their first child on Monday, but for a harrowing 48 hours they had yet to reveal the baby boy’s name. Royal family junkies can now breath a sigh of relief, however, because on Wednesday the speculation came to an end with an announcement that the child was to be called Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The royal couple announced the news on Instagram, which seems weird but is just the world we live in now, I guess.

“This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle,” read the post, accompanied by a black and white photo of Queen Elizabeth II meeting her great-grandson. “The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion,” the post continued, as Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, can be seen standing at her side.

According to Sky News, the name Archie is of German origin, meaning “genuine,” “bold,” and “brave” — while Harrison is Aboriginal and means “son of Henry” or “son of Harry.” In other words, the child’s full name means “genuine, bold, and brave son of Harry.”

Around The Web

TAGSMeghan MarklePRINCE HARRYthe royal family
UPROXX Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP