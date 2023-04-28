fox-news-influencer.jpg
fox news
Viral

A Bikini-Wearing, MAGA-Loving Influencer’s Boycott Against Bud Light And Lingerie (?) Did Not Have Its Intended Effect

How is Fox News doing in the post-Tucker Carlson era?

Well, the right-leaning news network’s social media accounts shared a video of an influencer in an American flag bikini shooting her gun at beer, tampons, and lingerie. So, y’know, business as usual.

Bri Teresi (“Making Golf Sexy Again,” her Instagram bio reads) joined the ridicoulous Bud Light boycott by, uh, buying Bud Lights, then blasting the cans with a rifle. That’ll show ’em (it’s unclear who’s being shown). “Go woke, go broke,” she says in the video before unloading on the beer, as well as Tampax tampons and Honey Birdette lingerie. Pads and bras are also now (deep sigh) “woke.” Whoever taught conservatives that word should be forced to listen to Kid Rock, and only Kid Rock, for the rest of their miserable life.

“I’m shooting at Honey Birdette lingerie, Tampax tampons & Budlight. These companies have all gone woke!” Teresi said in a reply to her original video. “Tampax tampons used a biological male to promote their tampons. Honey Birdette used a biological male to model their lingerie. & y’all know about Bud Light.”

The hypocrisy of buying something to boycott has not been lost. “Buying BudLight to destroy it in order to own the company is peak Trump supporter behavior! BUYING stuff from a company to make said company ‘go broke’.. can’t make this shit up!” one person replied to a Fox News tweet about the video. Another said, “Spent all that money to prove she has a sh*t shot.”

Here’s more:

(Via Page Six)

×