How is Fox News doing in the post-Tucker Carlson era?

Well, the right-leaning news network’s social media accounts shared a video of an influencer in an American flag bikini shooting her gun at beer, tampons, and lingerie. So, y’know, business as usual.

Bri Teresi (“Making Golf Sexy Again,” her Instagram bio reads) joined the ridicoulous Bud Light boycott by, uh, buying Bud Lights, then blasting the cans with a rifle. That’ll show ’em (it’s unclear who’s being shown). “Go woke, go broke,” she says in the video before unloading on the beer, as well as Tampax tampons and Honey Birdette lingerie. Pads and bras are also now (deep sigh) “woke.” Whoever taught conservatives that word should be forced to listen to Kid Rock, and only Kid Rock, for the rest of their miserable life.

“I’m shooting at Honey Birdette lingerie, Tampax tampons & Budlight. These companies have all gone woke!” Teresi said in a reply to her original video. “Tampax tampons used a biological male to promote their tampons. Honey Birdette used a biological male to model their lingerie. & y’all know about Bud Light.”

The hypocrisy of buying something to boycott has not been lost. “Buying BudLight to destroy it in order to own the company is peak Trump supporter behavior! BUYING stuff from a company to make said company ‘go broke’.. can’t make this shit up!” one person replied to a Fox News tweet about the video. Another said, “Spent all that money to prove she has a sh*t shot.”

Here’s more:

'GO WOKE, GO BROKE': Pro-Trump Instagram influencer takes a rifle to Bud Light, Tampax Tampons, and Honey Birdette lingerie over woke marketing schemes. https://t.co/PpuQpXBnHB pic.twitter.com/6c7W6kYabf — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 27, 2023

Do these MAGA freaks not realize that getting the "woke" items to make these videos are literally generating more revenue for the "woke" corporations? 🙃 https://t.co/NnB5pZmKD1 — Kefka Palazzo (@YamiMarik6669) April 28, 2023

Nothing like paying all that money for beer and then firing 8 shots before you even hit one. https://t.co/brDl2bm3ag — Ehhh (@JBurke_ehh) April 27, 2023

Do you KNOW how expensive Honey Birdette is ?? Pack it in https://t.co/V4EC7e51WQ — Devon (@devonfromdevon) April 27, 2023

Your village called, their idiot is missing. Lemme ask you this, did you ever stop to think about how they are supposed to go broke from being "woke" with you guys spending money on their merchandise to then destroy? https://t.co/AjrviO8pjt — Levi Amir Salomón Mecklenburg 🏴‍☠️ (@Il_Sicilianu) April 27, 2023

I mean you kinda had to buy them to make this video so I’m confused by your tactics…. https://t.co/HAkToptaCO — Brandon Sebastien (@Brandoneeezy) April 27, 2023

So…you went out and bought all that crap just to destroy it? Yeah…but you still had to BUY it. Do you see how stupid this is? #BudLight https://t.co/8vOA8YGehM — Sindo Lamas (@highondotnet) April 27, 2023

Stupid on multiple levels https://t.co/BxQgCHQtbf — gutlead (@gutlead74) April 27, 2023

People are just stupid , if you don’t like it due to the person just don’t drink 🚱 the beer or buy the products! Sheesh 🙄 https://t.co/2eTwnZwpRZ — Dee Jay (@DallasJ1977) April 27, 2023

You bought all this shit already.. oh my lord https://t.co/LyUgF3trL9 — almost 40 and kind of fat (@justnbaird) April 27, 2023

How will the companies go broke if they're still buying the products?

That's not how a boycott works.

Guess they didn't think about that, fucking bellends. https://t.co/GVLUtIhfCk — Schadenfreude & Apathy (@SchadenfreudeA3) April 27, 2023

It’s insane to me how the people who are winning rn and have always been winning are actively madder about how things are than the rest of us. Cause they know their violence won’t have consequences. https://t.co/tV6V7RtbzG — bye i guess (@scissorly7) April 27, 2023

(Via Page Six)