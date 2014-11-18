‘Professional Cuddler’ Is An Actual Job And Business Seems To Be Good

Last year, professional cuddler Samantha Hess was featured on the Pacific Northwest’s Evening Magazine, and she detailed everything that went into offering $60 an hour to lay in bed and cuddle people. This weekend, she was back on the local news, and no, it wasn’t for a huge police bust that exposed the dark, sexual side of the pro cuddling game. Instead, she was interviewed by Portland’s KPTV because her business “has taken off,” as she opened a new store and even hired some cuddling employees that she is training in the art of saying, “Hey, no funny business, mister.”
Hess’s new store features four bedrooms that offer different themes for her half-hour or hour-long sessions, because some people just want someone to lay in bed with and chat, while others want the real hands-on cuddling experience. But no matter how many jokes we make about it, Hess is very serious and sincere that the only happy ending she’s offering features the satisfaction of a cuddle job well done.
“People always think that there’s upgrades or, you know, additional services that we provide, and that’s not true,” said Hess. “It’s a simple service. It’s the same for a man or a woman. We are a family-oriented service. We’re not adult-oriented in any way. We just make people feel loved and accepted for who they are.” (Via KPTV)
Amazingly, while this seems like it should feature appearances by Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, professional cuddling has been available in other cities for several years. Something to keep in mind the next time that you’re lonely but don’t feel like getting arrested in a Craigslist sting.
Spooning included? Big spoon or little spoon your choice.
Oh this is new. A job I can’t commit to.
If I don’t see this mocked on the next season of Portlandia, I’ll be sorely disappointed.
We sure this isn’t viral marketing for Portlandia?
Now if you turn this into a delivery service, it can quickly be morphed into a tightly knit prostitution ring, with employees being paid to cuddle, but have sex because they connected on an emotional level. Is that a successful legal loophole?
Hang on. A job in which sleep is REQUIRED?! Fuck me, I’m in.
This lady has been on the radio a bunch here in Portland. I think she found a BS job to do that some damaged people actually get benefits from. Wish I’d come up with the idea. Still, I wonder if she feels like a pimp now that she’s got hired employees.
Sounds like Fight Club. You get to go and cry into someones tits for awhile, and then you’re reborn. Until that Bitch Marla Singer shows up and ruins it! Fucking tourist.