Pull List: Comics Arriving 5/22/13

It’s a fairly busy week for fans of the smaller publishers. We’ve got the full retail list, as well as reviews of books from Dark Horse and IDW.

DC rolls out The Green Team: Teen Trillionaires, and has more Green Lantern, New Guardians, and Aquaman.

Marvel has more X-Men Legacy, Avengers, and Superior Spider-Man. Considering the heartbreaking finale of Superior’s last issue, what happens next will be… interesting.

Image has a week rich in great books: They’re debuting Bounce, and have more Miniature Jesus, Nowhere Men, Revival, Five Ghosts: The Haunting Of Fabian Gray, and Sex.

And Dark Horse will likely get the rest of your money: Akaneiro debuts, and there’s the new issue of Dark Horse Presents, Mind MGMT, The Massive, and the one-shots Deep Sea from Justin Gray and Jimmy Palmiotti and Lobster Johnson: Satan Smells A Rat.

IDW debuts Half-Past Danger and has more Judge Dredd.

And Boom! has more Adventure Time.

Reviews

Akaneiro #1

You probably won’t find a more unique comic this week. The concept of this book, or rather the video game it’s based on, is essentially throwing Little Red Riding Hood, Japanese mythology (specifically the Yokai), and video game tropes into a blender, hitting “gooify” and seeing what happens, hardly surprising considering the concept comes from American McGee. But Justin Aclin makes it work and then some. He never belabors any of the elements, and he sketches in his heroine and her father simply but effectively. Vasilis Lolos has a lot of fun with both the Yokai and tweaking the reader: One character looks suspiciously like Samus Aran. In all, a good launch to what might be an interesting miniseries.

The Deep Sea (One-Shot)

This isn’t a bad story, just… an incomplete one. The ends on a cliffhanger, and since this is a one-shot, that’s a bad place to tie it up. Hopefully Justin Gray and Jimmy Palmiotti will finish this up.

House of Gold And Bones #2

This is pretty much like the last issue: For fans of Corey Taylor only, really. But at least the ridiculous ending of the first issue is clarified to some degree, and the book is becoming somewhat more coherent. Still, it’s difficult to recommend to anybody than those who were going to buy it sight unseen.

Lobster Johnson: Satan Smells A Rat (One-Shot)

While fun, this pulp story from Mike Mignola and John Arcudi is fairly generic stuff, story-wise, and considering their work on this franchise elsewhere it’s a bit disappointing. One suspects it was largely to let Kevin Nowlan have some fun with the art, and it’s undeniably a pretty book. Still, if you don’t pick it up you won’t be missing anything.

The Massive #12

Brian Wood reveals everything we didn’t want to know about Callum Israel in this issue, and it’s a bit stunning. The larger mystery of what the hell has happened to The Massive, though, is becoming more and more weird, and we’re curious to see what turn this book will take. Wood can’t keep the Massive a complete mystery forever, something this book highlights quite clearly. Still, it’s a good issue as part of a consistently great run.

Mind MGMT #11

Matt Kindt chooses to tell rather than show this book’s story, for some odd reason, but it doesn’t make the overall series less compelling, or Duncan, the new addition to the cast, less interesting. Again, not the greatest issue but a solid one in a great series.

Star Wars: Legacy #3

There’s not a book more fast-paced or smart-assed in Dark Horse’s stable than Star Wars: Legacy, and that’s a great thing. Corinna Bechko and Gabriel Hardman are writing a book that feels a lot like A New Hope: The Next Generation. It’s fun, funny, and engaging, and if you’re not reading it yet, you really should, Star Wars fan or not.

Judge Dredd #7

Duane Swierczynski and Nelson Daniel are really enjoying themselves on this book, and the fun is infectious. And you have to love a book about robot rebellion called The Long Fail. If this isn’t in your sub list, consider adding it.

Kiss Solo #3

This weird miniseries continues with an appropriately Heavy Metal story about the Celestial. If you can get past how weird it is to see a KISS member on a space station shaped like an infinity symbol, Chris Ryall actually writes a pretty fun little slice of space opera here. Worth picking up, if you fondly remember SF books from the ’80s or Heavy Metal itself.

Half Past Danger #1

Leaving aside Stephen Mooney’s somewhat distracting tendency to name his characters after minor players in The X-Files, he actually delivers a fairly fun, pulpy book. It’s a little too enthralled with stock tropes: We literally have Nazis, dinosaurs, kung-fu, super-soldiers, and a smoky femme fatale stuffed into this book. But the pacing is solid, the art is quite good, and Mooney has a sense of humor about the proceedings; all in all, this book is promising.

G.I. Joe: The Cobra Files #2

Mike Costa continues to impress with his mature, careful techno-thriller. While the G.I. Joe connection is tangential at best, the book itself is a pretty compelling read, and the art team executes an action scene in the middle of the book beautifully. I do wish the inks focused more on detail than shadow, but that’s a nitpick: This is a fun book well worth picking up.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Micro-Series: Baxter Stockman

Like the Krang story before it, Erik Burnham has quite the fun time telling a supervillain origin story; Stockman is possibly a lot more dangerous than Krang, as it turns out. IDW has been doing a superb job with TMNT, and this book continues that work admirably. It’s worth picking up, even if you’re not following the main story.

