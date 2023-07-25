The former (and now exiled) leader of Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has always come across as more than a bit strange. As the leader of Vladimir Putin’s mercenary army, he publicly trashed the Russian president for months and eventually led a failed mutiny. Mind you, that coup didn’t fail because Putin did much about it (on the contrary), but that’s also beside the point because Prigozhin, who is now exiled, is the subject of a sordid report from Russian independent publication The Insider.

According to The Insider, Prigozhin is reportedly into some upsetting stuff, including an “obsession with exchanging bodily fluids with virgins,” which he apparently believes “prolongs his youth.” This allegation comes from an anonymous Russian sex worker who claims to have “sold her virginity to Prigozhin when she was eighteen.” She now harbors regrets, but she goes on to allege that Prigozhin has a “harem” of very young adult women that he keeps on hand for his whims. Not only that, but the sex worker describes how he has an odd penile implant, which he believes improves his “prowess”:

Before his downfall and exile to Belarus, Prigozhin used to keep a rotating harem of very young (“a little over 18”) girls in rented rooms at the Solo Sokos Hotel in St. Petersburg. “He had sex without a condom,” the sex workers’ union representative told The Insider, because “he believed that this is how he exchanges energy, fluids. It’s as if he receives a charge of vitality from them.” Prigozhin also has metallic spheres implanted in the foreskin of his “very small” organ, devices he apparently believes enhance his own sexual prowess and pleasure for his partners. In fact, the sex union source said, women found the balls to be painful during intercourse.

It gets worse. If this is true, then I guess the Wagner Group income must pay exceedingly well:

“Everything was very fast. He has a very small penis, in which there were some kind of balls embedded under the skin. He just left the money in a pile on a chair. It was 100,000 [rubles] . I had to take 40,000 for myself, 60,000 was for the pimp.”

As if that wasn’t revolting enough, Prigozhin reportedly had women visit doctors to ensure their virginity was still intact. The Insider closes their story by revealing that he reportedly refers to these women as “shampoo” because “[y]ou open them and then toss them away.”

There’s so much yikes in that final sentence.

(Via The Insider)