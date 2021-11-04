If you haven’t kept up with the latest QAnon shenanigans, well, no one could blame you. They’re a very active bunch, and it’s hard to keep up, but let’s talk about the latest mess. Earlier this week, those cultists gathered in downtown Dallas, where they were convinced that JFK Jr. (who died in a 1999 plane crash) was going to show up and proclaim himself a Trump follower and a VP candidate for the Trump-Kennedy 2024 ticket. I mean, sure. No one can talk any sense into anyone who actually believes that, but of course, JFK Jr. did not materialize on the scene.

Not to be deterred, the QAnon followers decided that JFK Jr. would instead surface at a Rolling Stones concert in Dallas. Well, that did not happen either, but they’re not giving up. Instead, they’ve hatched more theories as relayed by the Rolling Stone publication, and somehow, these thoughts are growing ever more outlandish. All of the Dealey Plaza-gathered crowd declared that they didn’t believe that NASA’s sent anyone to the moon, and then someone whipped out a claim that MyPillow guy Mike Lindell is truly JFK Jr. in disguise. No, really:

[M]ultiple attendees at the Dealey Plaza gathering described their beliefs that various dead celebrities were secretly alive, either in a form of witness protection or living out their lives in sophisticated disguises. “Mike Lindell is actually JFK Jr. in a mask,” said a man named Greg, who said he was a military veteran. “They’re extremely sophisticated.”

These people seem fixated on JFK Jr. in particular, given that they’ve been expecting him to show up since July 4, 2019. And then came a transcript from a followup Telegram chat, in which members speculated that the Stones’ decision to play (their very popular classic song) “Sympathy for the Devil” was a signal, since the lyrics include, “I shouted out, who killed the Kennedys?/ When after all, it was you and me.”

Hmm, that really makes you think… something. Then there’s speculation that Mick Jagger looked “healthy” because he and Richards were “using ‘adrenochrome’ to stay virile, building on years of conspiratorial speculation about their ability to stay healthy despite their lifetime of libertine antics and hard drug use.” And that’s somehow tied to the long-running QAnon theory that “is basically a reformed version of the century-old anti-semitic ‘blood libel’ theory.” In other words, they’ve launched a conspiracy theory that certain rock stars “harvest their essential body fluids” from children.

Yikes. How do these cultists have so much energy? Someone needs to make up a conspiracy theory about that.

(Via Rolling Stone)