Wednesday’s attempted coup, in which Trump supporters tried, and failed, to stop the ratification of Joe Biden’s election, was no laughing matter. Well, for the most part. Along with terrifying images of geared-up MAGA heads bearing zip ties, there was the appearance of Jake Angeli, aka the “QAnon Shaman,” a far-right conspiracy theorist who showed up in little but tan pants and a fur hat with horns. One person dubbed his outfit “Chewbacca bikini,” to the consternation of Star Wars heads. Like many of the storming rabble, Angeli was arrested. But we now know he’s not as old school macho as he’d like us to think.

Jacob Chansley, AKA Jake Angeli, Arizona man makes first court appearance in for charges related to storming the U.S. Capitol. His mom says he hasn’t eaten since Friday because the detention facility won’t feed him all organic food. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/doTLFal4At — Melissa Blasius (@MelissaBlasius) January 11, 2021

On Monday, Angeli, whose birth name is Jacob Chansley, made his first appearance in federal court, albeit telephonically from a quarantine section of a detention facility. According to ABC7, Chansley is accused of “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds” — both federal misdemeanors. He did not make any statements regarding the two charges.

Chansley has also allegedly not eaten since he was arrested Thursday. The public defender representing him said it was for religious reasons. His mom, however, said it was because “the detention facility won’t feed him all organic food.”

The latter prompted widespread mockery at perhaps the most ridiculous member of the invading MAGA claque.

Y’all I figured it out Carl Reiner is up there writing all this https://t.co/LXJcOLvQ0l — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 11, 2021

Ok, this is funny. Organic food demanded by domestic terrorists. https://t.co/Pp2z7yx0hz — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) January 11, 2021

Gluten for punishment https://t.co/9SYDyXhpRJ — Martyn McLaughlin (@MartynMcL) January 11, 2021

“Mom, can you come pick me up? Jail isn’t serving the food I like.” https://t.co/7y3dmeX40b — Farron Cousins (@farronbalanced) January 11, 2021

Yahoo! News also had some revelations about Mr. Chansley, reporting that he’s a “failed actor” who lives with his mom. Their neighbors consider him “bizarre.” His mother, though, calls him a “patriot” and the “gentlest person I know.”

(Via AB7 and Yahoo! News)