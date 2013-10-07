R.I.P. Swino: The Australian Pig That Drank 18 Beers And Fought A Cow Died In A Car Accident

Tragic news out of Australia this morning. Swino — the feral pig who stole 18 beers from a campsite, drank all of them, then got in a fight with a cow — has died in a car accident.
A feral pig, which made international headlines after stealing beer from a campsite in Western Australia’s northern Pilbara region, has died. […]
Fionna Findley from Main Roads says crews have confirmed the same animal – nicknamed Swino – was recently hit by a vehicle about 1 kilometre north of the rest area. [ABC]
R.I.P. Swino. You burned fast and bright across the night sky like a beer-stealing, cow-fighting shooting star, and our lives are all richer for having known you. You will be missed.
(via The Daily Dot)
Please tell me the driver of the car was drunk, that would tie up this whole story perfectly.
Swino is the kind of feral pig you would hear a bard singing about in Skyrim or the halls of Valhalla
Perfect song choice to end this story.
Goddamn. That pig lived hard.
That pig was drunk and should have never been behind the wheel.
He died as he lived…
Godspeed, Porcine Prince. You were too good for this world…