R.I.P. Swino: The Australian Pig That Drank 18 Beers And Fought A Cow Died In A Car Accident

Tragic news out of Australia this morning. Swino — the feral pig who stole 18 beers from a campsite, drank all of them, then got in a fight with a cow — has died in a car accident.

A feral pig, which made international headlines after stealing beer from a campsite in Western Australia’s northern Pilbara region, has died. […]

Fionna Findley from Main Roads says crews have confirmed the same animal – nicknamed Swino – was recently hit by a vehicle about 1 kilometre north of the rest area. [ABC]

R.I.P. Swino. You burned fast and bright across the night sky like a beer-stealing, cow-fighting shooting star, and our lives are all richer for having known you. You will be missed.

(via The Daily Dot)

