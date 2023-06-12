Poor Rachel Bilson. I mean, in one sense, The OC star is doing great. She’s a successful actress with a popular podcast and millions of fans. But she also didn’t orgasm “from, like, d*ck” until she was 38, and didn’t have her first orgasm with a partner until her 20s.

Bilson made the orgasm revelation (good band name) on the latest episode of her Broad Ideas podcast. “It took a very long time, it finally happened and then the floodgates opened. It was easier,” she said, according to Page Six. Bilson also claims that she’s never faked an orgasm. “Am I an asshole? I start to go into that people-pleasing thing. Like, am I just a d*ck because I never gave [my partners] that?” she said. “It goes against my whole nature of being a people pleaser and putting the dude first.”

“Mostly it was about me and my body and being comfortable and figuring out position and whatnot,” she explained. “It was so interesting because now I can with different partners. It’s learning your body.”

Bilson previously fondly recalled ex-boyfriend Bill Hader’s “big d*ck” on Broad Ideas, while on another podcast, Women on Top, she expressed her desire to be “f*cking manhandled” during sex.

Rachel Bilson is a good podcast guest (even if it costs her jobs).

(Via Page Six)