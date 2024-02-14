They say there are no second acts in America. And yet. On Wednesday, a story spread concerning a teacher in Tucson, Arizona had been let go from her job for having an OnlyFans account. Her name is Nkechi Diallo, but the person pictured in the article looked awfully familiar.

Sure enough, it was Rachel Dolezal, who made international headlines after it was revealed she had falsely passed herself as a Black woman despite being white. Per The Daily Beast, Dolezal, now Diallo, is now “no longer employed” by the Catalina Foothills School District. Beginning in August, she had taught at Sunrise Drive Elementary School, at least until brass caught wind that she was advertising her OnlyFans page on her Instagram account.

“Her posts are contrary to our district’s ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy… and our staff ethics policy,” a spokesperson told The Daily Beast. According to them, Diallo had been a “part-time after school extended day instructor” as well as a substitute teacher.

What did subscribers to Diallo’s OnlyFans page get in return?

As previously reported by The Daily Beast, Dolezal launched her $9.99-a-month channel on OnlyFans in September 2021, promising fitness videos, “hair-chair” tutorials, and “foot pics.” “Happy Valentine’s Day fans…I dropped a package of love in your DMS,” Dolezal wrote on her OnlyFans account on Wednesday afternoon. “There are two options: 18 pic collection or a video.”

When she was still Dolezal, Diallo had been the Spokane, Washington chapter president of the NAACP. She held the post from 2014 to 2015, when she resigned amidst uproar after it was discovered she was indeed a white woman posing as a Black person. She defended herself by saying she was “biologically born white to white parents, but I identify as Black.” That didn’t mollify her detractors. Quite the opposite.

News of the return of Rachel Dolezal turned a lot of heads on social media, especially considering this is Black History Month.

