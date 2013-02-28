Rafa Benitez Will Not Stay with Chelsea, Blames Fans and Owner

To the delight of Chelsea fans the world over, the Blues’ interim manager, Rafa Benitez, has announced that he will not remain with the club when his contract expires in May.
Hear that, Blues supporters? Your long-running nemesis and joke–a combination so potent its reeks like a balled-up rat carcass molded to the bottom of the Tube–will not return after the 2012-2013 English Premier League season concludes. Because here’s what he’s accomplished so far since owner Roman Abramovich gave him the temporary reins:
-A so-so 6-4-4 record in English Premier League play…
-…Which, unfortunately, includes losses to Queens Park Rangers (dead last), West Ham (sitting in the EPL’s bottom half) and Manchester City (a team Chelsea needs to beat to achieve a Champions League berth).
-A Round-of-16 Europa League match-up against Steaua Bucharest and an FA Cup quarterfinal pairing with Manchester United…
-…But has alienated himself from Blues fans by not only telling them to “grow up” (my quotes, not his) but also that they’re horrible people and didn’t make his job as interim manager any easier
And that’s why he’s flying the Stamford Bridge roost in May. Oh, and the fact that Roman never elevated him from interim status in the first place. But Blues supporters, revel in the fact that you were partially responsible. Best victory all year, AMIRITE?!
H/T: BBC, The Independent
Roman Abramovich is the Jerry Jones of the futbol world. I blame him for this.
I don’t blame him. I’d do the same. I can understand the fans’ frustration but it doesn’t make sense to take it out on Benitez, it’s Abramovic that should be getting stick. I hate the way he changes manager for no real reason.
Di Matteo finally got Abramovic what he’s wanted since he took over the club and then he just sacks him. Oh well, it’s not the club I support anyway so I don’t care too much haha
Yeah Abramovich is running a circus over there. Can’t blame the fans or Benitez they shoulda kept di Matteo. Not a Chelsea supporter but I still think they’ll finish top 4 despite the drama. They got too much talent and the spuds are gonna get waxed this weekend putting arsenal in 4th n Chelsea in 3rd
Spurs are winning on Sunday.
No the SPUDS are in trouble there a one man team right now n bales not gonna score 2-0 gunners
Definitely Spurs over Gunners this Sunday. Bale’s out of his mind right now.
No denying that dudes been on his Ronaldo tip as of lately but his recent tear ends this weekend…
There’s definitely no absolute on who has the advantage in this match. When the Gooners are rolling, they’re a tough opponent but the inconsistency by their form can leave Spurs open to at least score a couple of goals. I see 1-1 or 2-2 draw.
Bale is on fire right now but Arsenal > Spurs. It’s going to be hard game but 3-1 Gunners. Bold God please let this come true prediction : Gervinho will be man of the match. COYG.
Selecta right there with you but Gervinho man of the match now that’s bold what makes u think he’s even gonna start/play. I’m gonna say it, dude couldn’t hit water jumping off a boat but nonetheless COYG!
LOL @did. I’ll definitely come off the bench. He performs miracles for Ivory Coast but just can’t get it together for Arsenal. Hopeful his bad days are behind him.