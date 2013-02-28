Rafa Benitez Will Not Stay with Chelsea, Blames Fans and Owner

To the delight of Chelsea fans the world over, the Blues’ interim manager, Rafa Benitez, has announced that he will not remain with the club when his contract expires in May.

Hear that, Blues supporters? Your long-running nemesis and joke–a combination so potent its reeks like a balled-up rat carcass molded to the bottom of the Tube–will not return after the 2012-2013 English Premier League season concludes. Because here’s what he’s accomplished so far since owner Roman Abramovich gave him the temporary reins:

-A so-so 6-4-4 record in English Premier League play…

-…Which, unfortunately, includes losses to Queens Park Rangers (dead last), West Ham (sitting in the EPL’s bottom half) and Manchester City (a team Chelsea needs to beat to achieve a Champions League berth).

-A Round-of-16 Europa League match-up against Steaua Bucharest and an FA Cup quarterfinal pairing with Manchester United…

-…But has alienated himself from Blues fans by not only telling them to “grow up” (my quotes, not his) but also that they’re horrible people and didn’t make his job as interim manager any easier

And that’s why he’s flying the Stamford Bridge roost in May. Oh, and the fact that Roman never elevated him from interim status in the first place. But Blues supporters, revel in the fact that you were partially responsible. Best victory all year, AMIRITE?!

