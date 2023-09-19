One of Tucker Carlson‘s biggest January 6 conspiracy theories just took a huge hit. Carlson has long floated accusations that one of the rioters, Ray Epps, was a secret government agent who riled up the crowd to breach the Capitol. Carlson based this claim on the fact that Epps had yet to be charged. That is no longer the case.

The two-time Trump voter has been slapped with a “misdemeanor count of disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds” after reportedly reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

Via Mediaite:

The former marine and one-time chapter president for the far-right Oath Keepers said he went to the Capitol on Jan. 6 in support of then-President Donald Trump. According to The New York Times, Epps was “seen on video encouraging demonstrators to march with him and enter the Capitol at one point. At another point, however, he pleads for restraint once it becomes clear the situation is turning violent. He also pushes past a police barricade into a restricted part of the Capitol grounds.”

Despite being a loyal MAGA soldier who was present at the January 6 attack, Epps and his wife were reportedly forced to flee their home after Carlson accused him of being an undercover fed and essentially painted a target on his back.

In July, Epps sued both Carlson and Fox News, who abruptly fired the anchor shortly after reaching a settlement with Dominion Voting Systems, who accused the conservative network of deliberately spreading false information about the 2020 election results.

(Via Mediaite)