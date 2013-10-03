Read This Man's Scathing Letter To His Daughter After She Disowned Her Gay Son

As with anything on the Internet, it’s hard to determine whether or not something is real or fake when there’s no immediate source to it, but when something is simply awesome enough we generally don’t care. Case in point, the folks at FCKH8 posted a picture to Facebook that revealed a handwritten letter that a man wrote to his daughter after he learned that she kicked her own son out of her home when he informed her that he is gay.
According to FCKH8, the letter to “Christine” was “sent in by a supporter” and of course my first question is “How did someone get a copy of grandpa’s letter to his daughter?” But sometimes we should just check our cynicism at the door and let something that was intended to be heartwarming just be heartwarming.
(Banner via Shutterstock)
Probably real. Graph paper outside of geometry is totally gay.
My dad was an engineer and thought it was totally acceptable for us to turn in English homework on graph paper when growing up.
Green engineering paper > Graphing paper, even though it’s not cheap
Good for him. Fuck hate indeed.
This guy could be the first person to wear a “World’s Best Grandpa” shirt accurately.
Probably fake, because Internet, but let’s pretend it’s real.
Yeah, the rash of fakes isn’t helping.
Reddit is probably discovering Christine’s true identity right now and will make her life a living hell.
FAKE AND GAY
Haha I like this comment.
This letter is bullshit. We all know that grandparents don’t make grammatical errors.
Theory: this is real, because being an engineer (how else to explain having graph paper around the house?) he would likely have scanned in the image to save before sending the letter. Belt and suspenders, people.
Also: this is awesome, but really sad too.
I’m going to hope this is real because grandparents really are the best, but if it’s real then a mother has failed miserably in her most important of jobs- being a mother.