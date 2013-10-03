Read This Man's Scathing Letter To His Daughter After She Disowned Her Gay Son

As with anything on the Internet, it’s hard to determine whether or not something is real or fake when there’s no immediate source to it, but when something is simply awesome enough we generally don’t care. Case in point, the folks at FCKH8 posted a picture to Facebook that revealed a handwritten letter that a man wrote to his daughter after he learned that she kicked her own son out of her home when he informed her that he is gay.

According to FCKH8, the letter to “Christine” was “sent in by a supporter” and of course my first question is “How did someone get a copy of grandpa’s letter to his daughter?” But sometimes we should just check our cynicism at the door and let something that was intended to be heartwarming just be heartwarming.

(Banner via Shutterstock)