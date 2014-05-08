The ‘Aliens’ Pulse Rifle Is Now Real, Sans Grenade Launcher

I want to introduce you to a personal friend of mine. This is a working firearm based on the M41A Pulse Rifle. (Grenade launcher not included.)
We’re fans of creative versions of deadly firearms around these here irresponsible parts, whether it’s using airsoft guns to brush one’s teeth or 3D printing plastic handguns, plastic rifles, and proof of concept metal guns. Whatever gets somebody on YouTube to shoot their eye out in pursuit of innovation is cool with us. Nobody loses an eye in the video below (sorry?), so you’ll just have to settle for, oh, I don’t know, an actual pulse rifle like the one in Aliens. That’ll do, internet.
Lage Manufacturing, purveyors of custom accessories for submachine guns, have built the MAX-41A, a combination of a 9mm submachine gun and a short-barreled 12 gauge shotgun. Not since the Combination Pizza Hut And Taco Bell have two things belonged together so much. The MAX-41A’s design is based on Aliens‘ M-41A Pulse Rifle.
They went out of their way to explain how it was all done legally:
Submachinegun component is a NFA registered SWD M-11/9 with an Anthony Smith style Suomi upper receiver. Magazine used is a Suomi “Coffin” magazine that holds 50 rounds of 9mm. No modifications or alteration of the M-11/9 lower receiver is required. Shotgun component is a NFA registered Remington 870 short barreled shotgun. BATFE letter was obtained confirming this is a legal configuration, prior to manufacturing.
They aren’t selling the pulse rifle, but they did make a cool video to show off what it can do. Specifically, it can fire 9mm rounds at a rate of 800 rounds per minute. It weighs 18 pounds when loaded with fifty 9mm bullets and three 12 gauge, 2-3/4″ shells, a handy backup when fighting alien queens or a bale of hay that sassed you. Did we mention it also has a digital bullet counter and a red dot sight which automatically power on when you insert a magazine? Game over, man. Game over.
More pictures, videos, and technical specs are available at MAX-11.
Via Topless Robot
Is there a Picatinny rail for an optional Harsh Language thrower?
9mm bullets could rupture the cooling system.
Hand em over
DId I read correct that the magazine holds 50 rounds but that it fires 800 rounds a minute? ummm yea….
The rate of fire is 800 rounds per minute, it doesn’t hold 800 rounds.
Most automatic weapons are capable of emptying their clips in a couple seconds or less. When I was 12 or so I got to shoot an Uzi and an M16A1 and it ruined action movies for me after that when you’d see Van Damme or Stallone or whoever going off repeatedly for like 10 seconds at a time on full auto.
Yeah, it’s absurd how quickly you go through ammo at full auto (especially with guns that fire smaller ammo sizes). If you’ve never seen actual footage of someone firing at full auto, and the only touchpoint you have his Hollywood, it’s an eye-opening, for sure.
It also does not appear to have a flame thrower, either. The one in Aliens was a machine gun, grenade launcher, and flamethrower.
I believe in the film Ripley duct-taped a flamethrower to the rifle. I’ll just go wedgie myself now.
Oh, yes. You are correct. Damn myself for not remembering this. DAMN ME!
Bonus points for increasing capacity over the ones used in the movie, those were built out of .45 Thompsons. Not 100% sure, but I think those were only 20-round magazines.
I want this weapon, so I can carry it while walking around my yard yelling, “GAME OVER MAN…..GAME OVER!!”
This is great news. I left my old one on LV426.
Whoa there – are you even allowed to own a weapon since your Weyland-Yutani imposed six-month period of psychometric observation?
Not sure if your Class 2 civilian cargo handling license permits that either.
They aren’t planning to sell them. I guess they hate money. Although they’d probably have to convert it to semi-auto only
“Specifically, it can fire 9mm rounds at a rate of 800 rounds per minute. It weighs 18 pounds when loaded with fifty 9mm bullets…”
Aahhh!!!! The terms “round” and “bullet” are not interchangeable stop using them this way. It’s very simple, “rounds” go in a gun and “bullets” come out of it.
Yes, but what if it is a “caseless” round as was mentioned in the movie. Bullet or round?
This looks neat but get back to me when it is firing armor-piercing, caseless rounds with a 99 round capacity magazine.
Yes but what if “body spray” was invented by women to identify douchebags?
We know that this is NOT a “caseless” round as the writer clearly identifies it as a conventional 9mm round so your point is moot. To answer your question it would have neither rounds nor bullets but rather projectiles.
Sound is all wrong!
My favorite all time gun sound from any movie
No grenade launcher? They started this. Show us everything. We can handle ourselves.
holy shit. now I can live my dream of running around my backyard yelling “Wierzbowski! Wierzbowski!!”
I need one – ya’ know for close encounters..
Also home defense.