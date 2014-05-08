The ‘Aliens’ Pulse Rifle Is Now Real, Sans Grenade Launcher

I want to introduce you to a personal friend of mine. This is a working firearm based on the M41A Pulse Rifle. (Grenade launcher not included.)

We’re fans of creative versions of deadly firearms around these here irresponsible parts, whether it’s using airsoft guns to brush one’s teeth or 3D printing plastic handguns, plastic rifles, and proof of concept metal guns. Whatever gets somebody on YouTube to shoot their eye out in pursuit of innovation is cool with us. Nobody loses an eye in the video below (sorry?), so you’ll just have to settle for, oh, I don’t know, an actual pulse rifle like the one in Aliens. That’ll do, internet.

Lage Manufacturing, purveyors of custom accessories for submachine guns, have built the MAX-41A, a combination of a 9mm submachine gun and a short-barreled 12 gauge shotgun. Not since the Combination Pizza Hut And Taco Bell have two things belonged together so much. The MAX-41A’s design is based on Aliens‘ M-41A Pulse Rifle.

They went out of their way to explain how it was all done legally:

Submachinegun component is a NFA registered SWD M-11/9 with an Anthony Smith style Suomi upper receiver. Magazine used is a Suomi “Coffin” magazine that holds 50 rounds of 9mm. No modifications or alteration of the M-11/9 lower receiver is required. Shotgun component is a NFA registered Remington 870 short barreled shotgun. BATFE letter was obtained confirming this is a legal configuration, prior to manufacturing.

They aren’t selling the pulse rifle, but they did make a cool video to show off what it can do. Specifically, it can fire 9mm rounds at a rate of 800 rounds per minute. It weighs 18 pounds when loaded with fifty 9mm bullets and three 12 gauge, 2-3/4″ shells, a handy backup when fighting alien queens or a bale of hay that sassed you. Did we mention it also has a digital bullet counter and a red dot sight which automatically power on when you insert a magazine? Game over, man. Game over.

More pictures, videos, and technical specs are available at MAX-11.

