‘Realistic Garfield’ Gazes Into The Abyss Of Jon’s Harrowing Insanity

“Garfield’s diet may actually be the least of Jon’s problems.” That’s the premise behind webcomic-based parodies like Garfield Minus Garfield and Realfield, and it’s also the premise behind the new “Realistic” animation from The Pete Holmes Show. They must have had a huge backlog of sketches when the show was cancelled, because they’ve released sketches about Magneto, M. Bison, Mario, and Jean Grey since the cancellation announcement.
Now we get a look at Jon’s worrisome untreated mental illness and his irresponsible pet ownership. Hold up, Jon, you cook entire pans of three-cheese lasagna for a lactose-intolerant, morbidly obese cat? And he tells you to do this? But the only thing you’re worried about is why the cute veterinarian doesn’t want to go out with you? Get it together, Jon.
Oh well, it could be even worse…
Sidenote: Is there anything we liked as kids that wouldn’t seem completely disturbing if we analyzed it now? Maybe Heathcliff.
Pretty funny, but it’s no “Gazorpazorpfield.”
F*ck you, Jon! Get me my enchiladas!
Did they use Bill Murray for Gazorpazorpfield?
I’m sure i don’t even need to ask this, but you’ve seen Garfield minus Garfield, right? I laughed for days after I found it (which i think was like 5 years ago) [garfieldminusgarfield.net]
Let me guess, you’re not big on reading the actual article?
I skimmed it! Whoopsie.
To be fair, garfield minus garfield is genius.
Heathcliff analysis will drive you ABSOLUTELY insane. Seriously. It is as a whole more of a non sequiter than the comic actually titled Non Sequiter could ever hope to be.
Just… just try to look up Garbage Ape and not feel your brain peel open with unanswerable questions.
Didn’t they do this on Robot Chicken?