Reinstalling Ubuntu, Repeatedly: A Field Guide

Part The First: Going Back In Time
To best understand the Ubuntu experience, you need to close your eyes. Imagine a time when grunge was just starting to take off, irony wasn’t a cultural condiment sprayed all over everything, and CGI was still terrible. Yes, I am asking you to remember 1994. Because when you install Ubuntu, you will suddenly, in a few important respects, be computing as if Ace of Base were still hitmakers and anybody cared about Jerry Seinfeld.
The most basic difference is that Ubuntu is a lot like Windows 3.1; it’s a command-line interface with a cuddly graphical interface fitted over it, kind of like those little finger condoms the doctor uses fitted over a gnarled, hideous finger. Granted, Ubuntu is a lot more stable than Windows 3.1, which isn’t saying much since your grandma after a fifth of scotch is more stable than your average ’90s Microsoft product, but the principle still applies.
You’ll also have to get used to knowing exactly what you have on your computer and attached to it, right down to the serial numbers, and making sure there’s a driver for it. This is way less of a problem ever since both Windows and Mac OS just became different flavors of Unix, and enough people joined the Ubuntu cause to write drivers for all the popular devices out there, but you still occasionally slam into this problem like it’s a Jersey barrier. For example, I can’t use OpenBSD because, for some reason, there’s no driver in it supporting my wireless card. Sure, some hippie will write the damn thing, eventually, but until then, I’m screwed.
We take it back, it’s less like computing in 1994 and more like buying a printer at any point in human history.
I started using Ubuntu in ’05 and can tell you it’s come a long way in stability and hardware support. When I install a printer, it now recognizes the printer and automatically downloads the appropriate drivers.
I know the writer says use ONLY Ubuntu, but Linux Mint is a variant that works better out of the box (it has flash and win32 codecs pre-installed).
As far as Rhythmbox’s interface, it’s designed to use the native window manager. For a better music player, Amarok, Banshee and Exaile are all available from the Ubuntu software portal.
