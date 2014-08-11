Remember Robin Williams With These 7 Iconic Movies Available On Netflix

The Big Wedding

A long-divorced couple feigns years of wedded bliss to please a special guest at their son’s nuptials: his birth mother. Williams plays the Irish priest set to perform the ceremony and stars alongside Robert De Niro, Susan Sarandon and Diane Keaton.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Birdcage

Williams plays Armand, one half of a gay Jewish couple who owned a drag nightclub in Florida. Along with Nathan Lane, the two must pretend to be straight in order to impress the parents of their son’s fiance.

The Fisher King

This might be one of the best Robin Williams movies you haven’t watched. The comedian stars as a deranged homeless man who gets some help from a former radio disc jockey in search of redemption after a comment he made on-air caused one listener to embark on a killing spree. It’s weird, it’s funny and Jeff Bridges’ bromance with Williams’ character is hysterical.

Hook

This one’s for those craving some ’90s nostalgia. Williams plays the leader of the Lost Boys who finally does grow up but must venture back to Neverland in order to rescue his children after they’ve been kidnapped by Captain Hook.