Remember Robin Williams With These 7 Iconic Movies Available On Netflix

The Big Wedding
A long-divorced couple feigns years of wedded bliss to please a special guest at their son’s nuptials: his birth mother. Williams plays the Irish priest set to perform the ceremony and stars alongside Robert De Niro, Susan Sarandon and Diane Keaton.
The Birdcage
Williams plays Armand, one half of a gay Jewish couple who owned a drag nightclub in Florida. Along with Nathan Lane, the two must pretend to be straight in order to impress the parents of their son’s fiance.
The Fisher King
This might be one of the best Robin Williams movies you haven’t watched. The comedian stars as a deranged homeless man who gets some help from a former radio disc jockey in search of redemption after a comment he made on-air caused one listener to embark on a killing spree. It’s weird, it’s funny and Jeff Bridges’ bromance with Williams’ character is hysterical.
Hook
This one’s for those craving some ’90s nostalgia. Williams plays the leader of the Lost Boys who finally does grow up but must venture back to Neverland in order to rescue his children after they’ve been kidnapped by Captain Hook.
Hey now, I love Robin Williams work and will miss him greatly the same as anyone. But let’s not sit here and pretend like The Big Wedding is anything more than a forgettable piece of shit. Literally any other Robin Williams film available on Netflix would be more appropriate to call “iconic.” Hell, I’d even accept Patch Adams.
I don’t even know that I want to watch World’s Greatest Dad any time soon. It’s good, yes, but I’m not sure I’m in the mood for a Robin Williams movie with asphyxiated suicide as a major plot point. You couldn’t have found one OTHER Robin Williams movie to stream?
May I point out that The Adventures of Baron Munchausen (maybe my favorite movie ever) is also available, with an uncredited Robin Williams as the Moon, with a detachable head.
(Fun fact, the role was supposed to go to Sean Connery, but Williams kills it as usual)