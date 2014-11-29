A Republican House Staffer Calls Out The Obama Daughters For Being ‘Classless’ At The Turkey Pardon

You would think the communications director for Rep. Stephen Fincher of Tennessee would know better than to post personal political opinions on social media. Elizabeth Lauten made the mistake of posting her feelings about Sasha and Malia Obama’s appearance at Wednesday’s White House turkey pardon and now it’s out there for everyone to see.
The Root staff writer Yesha Callahan posted a screenshot of Lauten’s Facebook post leading to it being shared all over. In the post, Lauten refers to the Obama daughters as classless and dressed for a “spot at the bar.”
Lauten allegedly apologized on Facebook, but deleted it. This hasn’t stopped many from going to her Facebook page urging a true apology for the comments.
I don’t know how I feel about targeting the kids of the president, especially at the Obama girl’s ages. Then again, I do remember saying a few things about the Bush girls when they were running around like a pair of hellions. I’m also not the biggest fan of Chelsea Clinton.
The difference is that none of it stems from some moral high ground where I converse with the lord about my opinions. I’m just hateful and the children of politicians are easy targets. Bristol Palin knows all about it.
(Via Gawker / The Root / Yesha Callahan)
Ahh… American politics… Always room for nutty ideology.
If they were white they wouldn’t be the target of such critisicm or imagine if they behaved like Bristol Palin.
Yeah no-one ever said shit about the bush daughters, oh wait they did and Andrew even included a link.
I mean come on, we’re pardoning a turkey here. It’s dumb. Let teenagers think dumb things are dumb.
Yeah. It’s a dumbass event, please treat it as such.
So fucking dumb. But hasn’t this sorta thing been the standard since the beginning? Every little incident is blown up?
Damn, I’m impressed they managed to keep a straight face the first 5 times they attended, by the 6th I think they kept their shit together fairly well for a couple teenagers.
Classy!
Nothing like shaming kids.
Malia didn’t even want to pet the turkey.
she is just so gosh darn unamerican.
FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, MALIA, HAVE A HEART!
The Obamas get points for getting teenagers to get out of bed before nightfall, much less pretend to participate in such nonsense. Oh. And this woman needs to shut the hell up. Cuntbag.
What’s best?
The part where she said the 16-year-old and 13-year-old looked like they were heading to a bar?
The part where she told two teenagers that their parents hated America?
Or the part where this sniveling shit had the gall to call someone else “classless”?
I guess it could’ve been worse.
Remember when Rush Limbaugh mocked 13-year-old Chelsea Clinton?
Stay classy, conservatives.
[www.youtube.com]
Rush Limbaugh was full of pain meds and hot air back then. He found the latter again when Obama got elected.
This is why we should still have duels. That nutbag Zell Miller was onto something.
yeah, they should stay classy like all those dems. they are a class act there.
and not that i approve, but she is a dog, and it’s funny how they (the news) cover her kids birth like it’s royalty. speaking of classy, how about that bill? what’s that? that’s just bill, he doesn’t mean anything by it.. I’m sure you’re right. i’m sure he can’t help being a piece of shit, and the dems love him for it. same with the O.
@risc32:
Can you find an example of a liberal commentator making the same kind of comments about the Bush girls?
Can you find an example of a Democratic congressman’s spokesperson making the same kind of comments about the Bush girls?
No? Then congratulations, you’ve just proved the Republicans truly *are* worse.
man I so hope Obama deports this bitch to durka durka -stan …
Malia? Or Natasha?
both ..MERICA !!!
Typical Republicans. All you people do is bitch about Obama. We got a Tennessee Congressman who takes Millions of Dollars of our tax money for his dam farm but wants to cut food stamps to children and the elderly. Stop F***ing worrying about every little move Obama and his family makes and bitching about it. Hey congress woman I hope he wipes his ass OK what do you think. You are a clssless lady Tennessee sucks
Hey you dumb shit the article clearly says she works for a representative and not an actual congresswoman. Without those farms that you apparently think are only in Tennessee, what would you buy with your food stamps? Don’t worry no ones cutting your food stamps. This lady is classless and YOU suck…not Tennessee.
I mean… she’s not wrong.
Teens suck. It’s some sort of universal truth.
That is certainly true. Teens are terrible, but The Obama Girls could’ve spared her dad some bad, if silly, press by acting in a neutral manner.
She’s actually, really really really wrong but ya know sure man whatever.
Yeah, she’s very wrong. Teens — even the president’s daughters — should be allowed to be teens. And if the worst thing they do is not show proper deference at A RIDICULOUS FUCKING TURKEY PARDONING then I’d say they’re damn good kids.
Yes. Because Republicans know so much about dignity and respect.
They are just kids being kids.
Wow, i forgot he even had kids what with the media being so obedient about staying away from them.
Elizabeth Lauten is a pig for making these comments. Sure, call the kids out for looking bored and disapproving at an official White House event (like anybody cares about a f***ing Turkey Pardon anyway), but the further comments about the parents disrespecting the country and being lousy role models is classless. Surely this woman can spend her time more productively. As I said, she’s a pig.
Shouldn’t she be busy commenting on Yahoo articles?
+1
-1
I couldn’t really give a shit on this ‘scandal’, but since when aren’t politicians and their families easy targets?
The next time a teenager is remotely interested in going to the lame event her parent has to go to for his or her job will be the first time.
Ummm what is the turkey being pardoned for?
[en.wikipedia.org]
It’s a weird thing that happens every year.
Cocaine trafficking.
The prisons are full of dark meat
MURRRRDDDDEEEERRRRRSS!! Plural. Obama is a monster, but that turkey…it’s fucking worse.
GOBBLE GOBBLE, MOTHERFUCKER
….and what these morons have done to their Dad for the past 6 years is some how classy! Give me a break!
It is funny to hear “the Obamas should respect the Oval Office” from the same people who insist that the Obamas aren’t “really” American (wink wink) and are actively working to undermine the country.
Yeah, respect the White House. Just not the president who’s in it, right?
(Or at least until the GOP gets someone back in there and we’re all told that the slightest disrespect to the president is treason.)
They’ve been stuck in a six year, continuous loop of Bring Your Daughter To Work Day. It’s a miracle they haven’t just snapped yet.
haha.
well put!
Seriously? You’re an adult (or supposed to be) and you’re picking on children? Shame on you. I can’t imagine even as an adult having to be dragged around to these things would be even remotely entertaining. Give them some slack!
Seriously though, think how shitty it is to be the teenaged daughter of the president. Everything that you did as a teenager now add:
1) asshats like this cunt critiquing everything you do
2) Secret Service all up in your everything
3) dude is probably 5% involved in your life
Just reminds me of that old movie My Date with the Presidents Daughter.
Dear Elizabeth,
I get you’re in those awful GOP staffer years, but you’re a part of a national politician’s office, try showing a little class. At least respect the part you play. Then again your boss doesn’t respect the part he plays, or the nation for that matter [he hired the likes of you], so I’m guessing you’re coming up a little short in the “good role model” department. Nevertheless, stretch yourself. Rise to the occasion. Act like being a communications director matters.
And take your Facebook apology and shove it up your ass.
Fuck Barack, n fuck liberals. But this is stupid n doesn’t deserve people’s attention, disregard n move on
“I’m Stringer. Don’t mind my ass crack. All my jokes are like that.”
Wow, you guys are clever.. I was hoping to last until Danger’s recaps for justified, but this site has become too common denominator. Peace out, Uproxx
TIME TO PARTY, BITCHEEEEAZZZZZZ!
Evil, rotten witch.
OOOOhhhWEEEE. I DO declare that these two fine young ladies are dressed like concubines.
God almighty…get a life Elizabeth Lauten. BTW, where were you when the Bush daughters got in trouble for acting like teenagers? This is such typical underhanded, disgust from the right as expected. I hope you have kids.
Targeting these girls was pretty classless
Yes, its so odd that teenagers would be bored and dismissive. That’s totally unusual, not like its the standard behavior of 90% of the population of Earth when they were teenagers.
Enough of this Republicans vs. Democrats nonsense. Are we really so jaded and polarized? Why can’t we just agree to the self-evident truth that teenage girls are the absolute worst?
Teenage boys are just as bad. This is why I’ve long believed that they should just ship everyone to an island away from the rest of us when they are 13 and not let them return until they hit 20.
I’d agree, but people have been moving away from “mature” at age 20 since like 1965. You know how many “grown” children we have these days? Look no further than the diarrhea-mouthed center of this very story.
@porkythefirst Honestly if my kid is still living with me past 20 I will feel like a failure as a parent considering the whole job of a parent is to make sure their child can survive on their own as an adult.
I wonder how Elizabeth lauten is so familiar with “bar” attire? Obviously shes had first hand knowledge.
[4.bp.blogspot.com]
I dont know what the problem is just by looking at the picture. Thats probably because I’m not a fucktard.
Acting fake and plastic like Barbie doesn’t = Class to everyone. Whew! When will some ever care to understand and respect everyone and not insist on remaining ignorant. If Class = being phony and a great pretender when you’re not feeling something, that’s your business.
Thank God for prayer and mother’s that help us see the truth when we say what we think is wrong others and overlook or can’t see our own wrong
She’s just a bitter racist scumbag!
From her linked in page: Complete overhaul of previous Communications shop designed to achieve Congressman’s policy and political goals through a comprehensive and strategic communications plan comprised of consistent, disciplined messaging
SO this is news…but the architect behind the entire Managed Healthcare Act goes on no less than 4 rants about how stupid Americans needs to be to believe in it…only a handful of right wing places report it. Got it. At least TRY and show you’re not blind.
It’s outrageous that these insolent teenagers didn’t show proper respect at such an important and deeply moving event as the pardoning of a turkey — a silly event created by (you guessed it) the Republicans.
Keep in mind that these are still underage girls… and human beings… and did nothing wrong. Lets try empathy: [higherprogress.com]
why don’t you try to post a comment without spamming?
reddit scum!
Instead of commenting on the appearances of Obama’s daughters, Lauten needs to concentrate on learning grammar. Her comments are poorly written and contain numerous grammatical errors–not a very good showing for someone who is so critical of others. Why pick on teenagers? Don’t you have anything better to do, like–gee, I don’t know–taking an English course or, at least, proofreading your vicious comments?