Review: ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Is Marvel Playing It Safe

Guardians of the Galaxy is by no means a bad movie; it’s fun, full of zippy action sequences, and even touching in a few places. But if there was ever a movie to swing for the fences, it’s this one, and instead, they aim just to put a man on base.
The usual Marvel formula is in full effect here, but for once it makes sense; these five people don’t know each other and are rather different in just about every possible way. James Gunn smartly uses it as something of a tour, establishing the cosmic world beyond what we’ve seen before. The plot’s MacGuffin also makes sense within the world the movie establishes on its own terms: Even if you have no idea what an Infinity Gauntlet is, the gem’s scary as hell.
And the action sequences are great, it must be said. Spaceship chases, fistfights, laser-gun battles, heists, prison escapes, Yondu wiping out entire squads… it’s a hoot. It’s often very funny, too, with Dave Batista standing out as the literal-minded Drax and Vin Diesel getting a hell of a lot of mileage out of Groot’s limited vocabulary.
But it consistently plays it safe. It uses up the two profanities the MPAA allows, and then avoids them the rest of the time to not get an R-rating. Gamora isn’t a true believer working for a religious zealot, but a traitor and a thief right from the start. And most annoyingly, the villains suck.
It’s not due to the cast, it’s because the script tells instead of showing. There are three main villains here, played by Lee Pace, Djimon Hounsou, and Karen Gillian. Nebula gets a handful of scenes mostly to establish her for whatever movie they’re putting her in next. Hounsou’s Korath gets a few good jokes in, and that’s about it.
And Ronan, played by Pace, they go out of their way to lay on the Darth Vader comparisons particularly thick; he’s got an imposing helm, a fancy motorized bed, a perpetually disappointed and condescending father figure, and he’s an insane religious zealot (maybe a racist, but the plot talks him up like Bin Laden.) And you know what he does for most of the movie? He takes meetings.
I’m noticing this a lot in recent movies, and I hate it with every fiber of my being. It’s lazy screenwriting, and having Ronan go to meet Thanos is pointless beyond establishing that hey, remember this Thanos guy from the Avengers? He’s important! Mostly we learn that Ronan is a genocidal zealot by, um, his ordering a prison destroyed and beating up Drax. Can’t we open the movie with the guy “cleansing” a grade school or something? If we can’t have him be a three-dimensional character, let’s at least establish that he deserves his inevitable fate.
It hurts, because honestly, it wrecks any sense of stakes this movie has, and that in turn keeps it from being the best it can be. Thor: The Dark World kind of got away with this because the villain didn’t matter that much and his motivation, while silly, was at least clear. But this movie can’t quite pull that off, because everybody cares about Ronan, and nobody seems to be good at explaining why.
Thus, at no point do we have a sense of menace from this movie, because the guy they’re trying to stop is a flat blank. If they’d had the fortitude to trust James Gunn and let Lee Pace cut loose, this might have been the rowdy adventure Gunn so clearly had in mind, and equally clearly wasn’t quite allowed to make.
And, again, what he delivers is a lot of fun, and worth your ten bucks to see. But hopefully, for the sequel, Marvel cuts Gunn some slack, and lets him make a movie with some more personality.
Totally with you. I was underwhelmed.
I hated Zoe as Gamora, she was so flat, when Gamora is supposed to be a fucking badass and has the attitude as one too.
Rocket never said “blam, I murdered you” which is very disappointing.
I don’t want to “spoil” or ruin any of the experience for people, but they did water it down for almost a near PG rating. Fuck the MPAA
I actually liked Saldana. Especially the Footloose scene.
Watered it down? Did you noticed how many times they said ‘shit’, ‘dick’ and ‘prick’? I swear there are people who won’t be satisfied until every film had Tarantino levels of violence.
“There’s a new Spongebob film coming out, I bet Hollywood waters it down to get a 12A rating. Fucking pussies”
Rocket never said “blam, I murdered you”….
Thank god. That makes me happy.
This review fleshes out what I thought of the movie, and I agree about Seldana. She was just bland.
Saldana*
Yes, a marvel movie with dick and semen jokes, and a talking tree and raccoon, is marvel playing it safe… because its pg-13 and they don’t say fuck.
I wouldn’t have minded if Gunn clearly wasn’t holding, or rather being held, back. Like I said, despite this, he still delivers a movie worth watching that’s a lot of fun. It just wasn’t allowed to cut loose.
Completely disagree with them not letting James Gunn do his James Gunn thing. Not only has he repeatedly stated that this was the best movie making experience of his career and he made EXACTLY the movie he wanted to make, but the movie was incredibly off the wall. If this is Marvel “playing it safe” then I feel that we have completely different opinions of what playing it safe is.
Get them hate-clicks, buay!
+Yondu
I don’t disagree on Ronan, they needed to establish WHY he hated Xandar so much. The rest of it? I think they found creative ways around the R-rated stuff Gunn would have used if this was Rebel Space Team Plus Raccoon and Tree and he could go nuts. There was a not at all subtle prison rape joke, for pete’s sake. There just has to be limits, where kids can still see it, or they make zero money. As much as we hate to admit it, we (grown-up comic fans) are not where the revenue for these movies come from. It’s kids, and their parents who buy them the toys and games and costumes and posters and whatnot. This was a big old swinging dick of a movie that worked as well as any movie I’ve seen, and I’ll be going again as soon as I can.
One day, I’ll close that italics.
But today is not that day, Darkest Timeline Zach Morris. Today is NOT that day!
*raises sword*
@Ihatejoe507 Hahahaha I did the opposite in the epic Big Bang thread the other day. IN A POST ABOUT GRAMMAR. Maybe I need less windows open, or to comment AFTER work.
You’re making a lot of assumptions based on what you perceive as fact. How do you know this isn’t the movie Gunn wanted to make? Based on his past films? So directors aren’t allowed to evolve and adapt, they have to stick to your rigid boundaries?
I don’t like you review, nor do I agree with it, but I would be able to tolerate your opinion if it wasn’t based so much on what you perceive is somebody else’s motives. JAMES GUNN DIDN’T GET TO BE JAMES GUNN THIS IS A PG-13 TRAVESTY. Sorry that your Disney promoted Marvel movie that is making toys directed at children didn’t say fuck enough times.
Ronan was badass as hell
so Fuck you!
i assume you like people to use that word since that seems to be a major complaint in your article
the Darth Vader comparison is totally spot on and guess what? in the best Star Wars movie (ESB), that’s what Darth Vader did, act cool, take meetings
oh right i the first film after he was introduced, he also went to take meetings
so Darth Vader is a shitty villain by your definition then?
and complaining about getting Thanos’ intro out of the way and establishing him for future films
were you complaining about Vader having his chats with the Emperor as well?
plus that Thanos scene was funny and cool, badass
I’m not sure you’re going to get a lot of mileage these days by suggesting how great the Star Wars movies were.
That said, I agree with you otherwise. I think a well characterized villain – particularly one who is the object of the Hero’s Journey – can be menacing without taking part in the violence directly, because we want to establish that he’s too badass for the hero to face initially.
@Mechakisc Sure. But he wasn’t well characterized. I think Lee Pace maybe has three scenes in the actual movie, and two of them are F**KING MEETINGS.
@Dan Seitz In my defense, I hadn’t seen the movie yet. Some of your complaints make more sense now.
I still loved the movie and am looking forward to more.
And, again – still better than OG Marvel movies.
The first scene and ‘meeting’ Ronan holds, he takes a hammer a smashes a guy’s head. Then they show blood pouring down a hole. My 8 year old son asked about it immediately after we left the theater. You’ve lost the concept of what ‘playing it safe’ is – and who these movies are meant for. And they used EVERY curse they could squeeze in.
We loved GoG, but you should take an 8 or 9 year old kid along to a movie and you’ll start to realize, what we think is heavy is far past what they do.
I forgot to add @Dan Seitz to that comment. Seriously, when is the edit button coming?
A few months ago: “GOTG is Marvel’s riskiest project to date!”
A few weeks ago: “GOTG is tracking well… fingers crossed!”
Now: “Man, Marvel is really playing it safe with this movie about a talking raccoon, an Ent, and Dave Bootista..”
The circle is complete. Well done, internet!
That’s Seitz in a nutshell. He writes for buzzy click words. I don’t think he has a genuine opinion about anything.
*Ahem* That’s Dave BLUEtista.
after that performance, he gets a big WOOtista
love how this site’s turning into shitty clickbait with “gotta make the nerds mad” headlines.
good luck guys with your attempt at breaking into the gawker hate empire!
There’s not enough Arya Stark references in this article, UPROXX, WTF?
Also, where are the creepy gifs and pedo remarks of Nickelodeon stars?
I won;t be happy with a Marvel movie until they show full penetration.
Dongs going in.
I kinda agree about Ronan, but not the rest. “Guardians” felt to me like they were taking chances within the “Marvel Movie Formula.” And, in my opinion, they succeeded.
Reading a lot of reviews for this, most are glowing, some not as much. I’m still excited as hell to go see it tonight.
Like I said, it’s absolutely a lot of fun and well worth seeing. Maybe I need to go back and put those parts in italics, since people seem to have missed them.
@Dan Seitz I don’t think anyone has missed them. It’s just your review is like nine paragraphs of you passive-agressively slagging everything about the movie and then you toss that in at the end in a more or less throwaway manner.
Great movie!
I had no idea who the guardians of the galaxy were prior to seeing this movie, now i do and i dig ’em.
Chris Pratt was awesome, as was Bautista (who i thought would be stiff as fk based on his last WWE stint). Bradley Cooper was great and Vin Diesel got the most out of the 4 words he had to memorize. Zoe Saldana was solid and i would prob do her IRL!
Dan, i disagree with your opinion.
It’s a weird day when I agree more with Film Drunk than Dan on a comic book movie review. I think I need a shower, I feel kind of dirty.
“I will bathe the starways in your blood”
A great line. The only one I remember from Pace, to be honest.
That’s hilarious, because Thanos SAYS it to Pace.
i really liked it but pace was a little restrained. and every time I saw him and heard him talk I thought of marylin manson as a space dictator. also I don’t think as much thought was put into ronan because he was there out of necessity. if the movie could have just been hijinks and the chemistry between quill and his crew I think it would have been. even at at the climax ronan felt like he was trying to be an overly dramatic scene kid while star lord said LOL NOPE which is essentially the whole movie. as I said in the filmdrunk post there was only one character that really surprised me with their performance
This was the best MARVEL film yet, which shocked me since I’ve basically closed the door on this film franchise co-opting literary properties that we love and assuming THEY can write the story better than the source. Stop expecting anything of actual quality/enjoyment from MARVEL Films. That way, when a left-field film like ‘Gaurdians’ comes along, it’s a bona-fide treat. Our problem is we’re all a bunch of completist-obsessive nerds who, feeling an ownership of the heroes and the canon, daren’t resist shelling out our cash in the hopes that “somebody got it right”. As I’ve also said of the GOT series on HBO, if you loved a book, good. Hollywood doesn’t care, they just love your money.
lol. I’m not really sure the point you’re trying to make here, but I’ll say that Marvel by and large gets most of their films right. This one on the other hand finally answers the age-old question of “Can you make a good film without following source material?”. Appears the answer is “Yes”. GOTG is funny as all hell, but man it kinda takes a deuce on the source material. Ronan a cartoonish villain? The Nova Corps a bunch of idiots in goofy costumes with no powers? A Kree/XANDAR war? It’s so weird that when I’m inevitably asked to explain stuff about this film, I won’t even know what to say because they went so off book.
But it doesn’t matter. Film was still hilarious.
I could not disagree more strongly. This movie was fantastic. Had almost none of the cookie cutter feel that we’ve come to expect from every single other Marvel movie.
Thought the movie was really good, awesome to see a Celestial and Thanos on-srceen!
Another consistently stupid Uproxx review. If hipsters like this moron and DoucheBro Vince complain, you know it’s good.
It’s like the uproxx guys had to draw straws to see who had to be tasked to pen the bad review. GOTTA GET THOSE CLICKS UP! This must be the case, since the first sentence of the article is
“Guardians of the Galaxy is by no means a bad movie,”
Uh, Okay, that’s a weird way to begin, but whatever.. at least you’ll probably stand by your passive aggressive dismantling of the probably the best superhero flick to ever come out, right? Oh, you won’t? Huh.
But then Dan seizes the comments with a bunch of “But wait you guys! I said you SHOULD go see it!”
This is so fucking stupid.
goddamn typos…
Marvel junkies get so butthurt when you suggest these movie are anything less than perfect.
Dan-O, The Mighty Feklahr isn’t going to spaz about this review. He disagrees with it, and He feels there is really only one argument to be made concerning one of your points, being Ronan.
The compact version is that Ronan didn’t seem to be intended to be the legitimate threat of this movie. In a way, he was a smokescreen to give a degree of separation to Thanos’ machinations (or to keep him a little more “behind the scenes”).
Ronan got to shoot some bottle rockets to give us some perspective on the power of the infinity gem without entirely tipping the hand, but he was not intended as a “Darth Vader” to this movie. Maybe more like Admiral Piett.