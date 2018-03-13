Getty Image

After a tumultuous first year in office, President Donald Trump has finally parted ways with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson — much to Tillerson’s surprise, apparently. Although rumors have been swirling for months that Trump planned to oust the former ExxonMobil CEO and replace him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo, poor Rex was reportedly “blindsided” by the news, learning of his firing along with the rest of the country on Tuesday morning — on Twitter, no less — after weeks of no communication with Trump.

Not surprisingly, Tillerson’s firing comes just days after he downplayed Trump’s upcoming meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un as “talks” as opposed to “negotiations,” which likely would have infuriated the president. Such was the last straw for poor Tilly, who has been on notice since allegedly calling his boss a “moron” last summer and threatening to quit — not to mention committing the cardinal sin of hogging the spotlight from the reality TV star president.

Tillerson now joins Trump’s other “best people” including Mike Flynn, Sean Spicer, Anthony Scaramucci, Reince Priebus, and Hope Hicks, among others, in the unemployment line, and as such, the internet was not short on jokes. Twitter erupted with jokes at Tillerson’s expense, who — to be fair — probably should have known what he was getting himself into.