Getty Image
Viral

Nazi Richard Spencer Is Broke, Divorced, And Getting Booed Out Of Restaurants, But No One Feels Bad For Him

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

Richard Spencer, the Nazi whose claim to fame is getting punched in the face during a public interview (it never gets old), is keeping a low profile these days — except for when he’s getting booed out of restaurants. I believe the word you’re looking for is “schadenfreude” (it’s a German word, Spencer should know it). The white nationalist lives in Whitefish, Montana, which the New York Times describes as “a mostly liberal, affluent community,” and the town’s residents want nothing to do with him:

Leaders in Whitefish say Mr. Spencer, who once ran his National Policy Institute from his mother’s $3 million summer house here, is now an outcast in this resort town in the Rocky Mountains, unable to get a table at many of its restaurants. His organization has dissolved. Meanwhile, his wife has divorced him, and he is facing trial next month in Charlottesville, Va., over his role in the deadly 2017 neo-Nazi march there, but says he cannot afford a lawyer.

“Richard Spencer wanted this to be his happy vacation place where he could play and have fun, and people would just live and let live,” a local rabbi, Rabbi Francine Green Roston of the Glacier Jewish Community/B’nai Shalom, told the Times. “Then he started suffering social consequences for his hatred.” When he walked into the Summit House restaurant, he was “booed by pretty much everyone.”

Spencer is also facing legal ramifications for his role in the Unite the Right rally:

A group of victims and counterprotesters filed suit against Mr. Anglin as well as Mr. Spencer, along with nearly two dozen people and groups involved in the “Unite the Right” rally, after a neo-Nazi at the Charlottesville march plowed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing Heather Heyer, 32, and injuring at least 19 others.

Spencer couldn’t pay his lawyers (“Due to deplatforming efforts against me, it is very difficult for me to raise money as other citizens are able to”), so he’s representing himself, which always goes well. He will not find much sympathy online.

×