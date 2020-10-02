Getty Image
The Coward Who Sucker Punched Rick Moranis Now Must Answer To Captain America

On Friday morning, America woke up to the biggest news imaginable: someone sucker punched Rick Moranis on the streets of New York City.

News quickly spread and dominated talk online, as not much else is going on these days, and though specifics were scarce there was video obtained by multiple news outlets that showed Moranis getting assaulted under a scaffolding on the city’s Upper West Side.

From ABC 7 New York:

Video shows the moment a man wearing a black “I (heart) NY” sweatshirt and a backpack hit the 67-year-old “Ghostbusters” star and knocked him to the ground.

It happened Thursday at 7:24 a.m. on West 70th street near Central Park West.

The attack happened just a few blocks from the apartment building where Moranis’ character lived in the movie.

The attack was seemingly as random as the headline it generated, but the outrage that came with it was swift. Among those reacting to the bizarre news online was Captain America himself, Chris Evans, who said on Twitter that his blood was “boiling” when he learned Moranis was attacked.

He wasn’t along in freaking out about Moranis’s plight and demanding justice for the man who once shrunk several objects — both inanimate and alive — without rebuke.

There was a lot of confusion online as to why a 67-year-old man minding his own business in New York would draw the ire of someone in “I <3 NY” clothing, but this year is full of unexplainable and frustrating things. Thankfully Moranis seems to be OK and this incident instead transformed into an appreciation of a beloved actor. But Captain America is still livid.

UPDATE: Per his representative, Rick is “fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.”

