Ridley Scott Is Talking Like He Wants To Direct The ‘Blade Runner’ Sequel After All

Last we heard about that Blade Runner sequel we’re all excited about/secretly sort of dreading, a script was in place, Harrison Ford was going to be in the movie and Ridley Scott wasn’t going to be directing. Well, it seems as though that last point might have changed.

When asked by Yahoo! Movies about handing the series over to a new director, Scott seemed very indecisive about the whole thing…

“I don’t know about not directing ‘Blade Runner 2’ yet. It’s a tricky one because it’s so personal. The script is very, very good. Very good. I wouldn’t know. It’s a hard one to track because it’s a very personal piece of my work. It may be one of the most personal pieces I did. I got so beaten up for it, I said I’d never try that again. But here we are. It’s sitting there ready to be made.”

It’s generally assumed scheduling is the main reason Scott has said he isn’t directing the movie – Blade Runner 2 is supposed to come out in 2016 and Scott is filming The Martian in 2015. Come on though, we’ve already waited 22-years for a sequel, I think we can wait a few months more so Scott can fit it into his busy schedule.

That said, I dunno – I think it might be time to admit Ridley Scott has arrived at that George Lucas place where people who grew up admiring his work could probably do a better job of continuing it than he can. I liked Prometheus, but a bunch of video game developers totally blew it away with Alien: Isolation. Honestly, there’s a lot of young sci-fi directors I’d rather see helm a new Blade Runner than Scott at this point.

Via Yahoo! Movies