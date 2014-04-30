Rihanna And Instagram Are Fighting Over A Very NSFW Photo

Rihanna is on the cover of “French skin mag” Lui doing what she does best: wearing a denim bucket cap. Also, she’s sweaty and topless. Yesterday, the pop star uploaded the NSFW photo to Instagram, and it lasted all of an hour before being taken down for violating blah blah blah nipples blah blah blah.

Our Instagram sources tell us Rihanna got an email that basically warned her … keep your clothes on or risk having your account permanently shut down. (Via)

Rihanna’s response:

Also, she just put the photos on Twitter, so Rihanna: 1; Instagram: 0; Twitter Pervs: 69.

Via TMZ