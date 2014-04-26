Rihanna’s Nipples Distracted Everyone At Last Night’s Brooklyn Nets Game

#Rihanna
Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.26.14 25 Comments

Toronto has Drake lint-brushing his way to corny ESPY jokes; Brooklyn has Rihanna not wearing a bra. U-S-A U-S-A U-S-A. The “Jump” singer had a courtside seat for last night’s Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors matchup at Barclays Center, and despite not, y’know, actually playing in the game, she was its clear MVP. Try to guess why from this photo the Nets tweeted.

Even the announcers were, let’s say, “distracted.”

RihannaGroovinBrooklyn

Donald Sterling is disgusted and confused.

Via @BrooklynNets, GIF via @cjzero

TOPICS#Rihanna
TAGSBROOKLYN NETSNIPPLESRihanna

