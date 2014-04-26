Rihanna’s Nipples Distracted Everyone At Last Night’s Brooklyn Nets Game

Toronto has Drake lint-brushing his way to corny ESPY jokes; Brooklyn has Rihanna not wearing a bra. U-S-A U-S-A U-S-A. The “Jump” singer had a courtside seat for last night’s Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors matchup at Barclays Center, and despite not, y’know, actually playing in the game, she was its clear MVP. Try to guess why from this photo the Nets tweeted.
Even the announcers were, let’s say, “distracted.”
Donald Sterling is disgusted and confused.
James Young. Unfazed.
my best friend’s sister-in-law makes $84 every hour on the laptop . She has been without work for 6 months but last month her pay check was $13297 just working on the laptop for a few hours. navigate to this web-site ➨➨➨➨➨➨➨ [x.co]
Latin Girls
[miami-online.blogspot.com]
Not porn, irrelevant
I love how she then scracthes her head and starts iting her nails.
Sassy, then shy. She knows how to role play, hehe.
Ugh, sorry for the typos. I think you already know why.
Being Rihanna it was distracting, if it was Alexandra Daddario the game would have had to have been postponed.
Just rewatched her glorious True Detective episode. Still awestruck.
Soooooo……what the hell is that woman next to her wearing?
@Jambo
A Long-Sleeve Sweater… With Alice Glass on it… But… I Could Be Wrong… ??? *shrugs*
Agreed. That outfit is the real story here.
I agree with Jambo, what the hell is the chick to Rhianna’s left wearing? It looks like she wrapped an animal print blanket on herself.
They actually had a leopard-print Snuggy (or slanket or whatever) at my old office. You can too for just $20: [www.snuggieuniverse.com]
@John Chimpo Fucking lol
So much fap
I basically make about…$6,000k-$8,000k a month online.. It’s enough to comfortably replace my old jobs income, especially considering I only work about 10-13 hours a week from home. go to this site home tab for more detail ..
ＷＷＷ．BAY92．ＣＯＭ
I told you already. We are not going to make panda snuff movies with you no matter how much you pay us
Her wig is on crooked??
I always assumed the distraction was the stench coming from her twat.
ouch
Looks like she is totally rolliln or tweakin for sure…She cant sit still…Of course she had everyone’s attention…who they gonna wanna look at DeRON Williams or F”in RIHANNA?……And I didn’t see the crazy outfit the ugly chick beside her had on nor her wig till I saw the comments…..Just didnt care..LOL
I am a fan…but gatdamn that weave is fucked. Check your hairline.
Yo crack-rock be makin’ me all itchy.
At least it wasn’t a Ginsberg nipple
I would like to plow her so sweetly…