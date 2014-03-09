Rob Ford Had A Little Trouble With Daylight Saving Time, But Luckily The Internet Was There To Help

03.09.14

It was probably supposed to be a harmless Tweet to help out folks who might’ve forgotten it was time to change for Daylight Saving again, but it turned into yet another goof for Toronto Mayor Rob Ford.

Ford tweeted out the reminded posted above before anyone could catch the glaring issue and it didn’t take long for folks on Twitter to pounce. The original tweet has since been deleted and replaced with a far more correct version, but the memory remains.

The good thing is that Ford most likely doesn’t give a rat’s ass what anyone thinks. If I were to go to his Twitter page and see he followed no less than ten porn stars, I wouldn’t be shocked. It’s just a shame he’s in charge of one of the largest cities in North America.

