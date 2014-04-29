Robert Downey Jr. Tweeted A Photo Of ‘The Avengers’ Assembled For A Very Special Dinner

Robert Downey Jr. recently joined Twitter before shooting begins for Avengers 2: Age Of Ultron and it might turn out to be one of the best behind the scenes peeks we could ever get for the Marvel juggernaut. By best, I mean the most amusing.
We brought you the first of these looks behind the curtain the other day, but several more have surfaced since then. This includes the seat shenanigans above and the very special dinner (or supper, you old dear) below.
I just like that Sam Jackson always looks a little perturbed and chilled at the same time in every moment. Assuming he left this dinner to shoot three more movies and a Chase ad before calling it a night, I guess that sort of attitude is necessary.
(Via Robert Downey Jr.)
Who’s the cutie in front?
Answers to this are needed
Sam Jackson
Thank you, @Martin, you get it.
YO MAMA!
Why would you seat Sam Jackson at the kid’s table? Thats why he looks perturbed.
“You see that sippy cup that says bad motherfucker on it? That’s my bad motherfucker.”
I didn’t even notice it was another table! Very nice.
The paterfamilias always sits at the head of the table. Or next to it in this case.
BUT WHO TOOK THE PICTURE?
Jeremy Renner. That’s where my mind went. Either him or Chris Evans, but I think Evans is the dude next to Joss Whedon.
The guy next to Whedon is Mark Ruffalo and the picture was taken by some random, so no Evans or Renner at the dinner
Yeah I think Chris Evans is next to SLJ but just got cut out of the picture. If you look close you can see his hair
‘sup Scarlett in glasses.
Why is RDJ’s chair half the height of everyone elses? Is it because his balls are that massive they need to be closer to the ground?
Maybe he is the smallest member of the cast?
What does the back of SLJ’s “I AM …” shirt say?
“… NOT MORGAN FREEMAN” ?
You meant to say NOT LAURENCE FISHBURNE. See, cuz that’s who he got confused with on that television interview. You’re bad at pop culture things.
Wait wait, are you telling me that God, Morpheus, and Nick Fury are played by different guys?
Looks like Sean Penn sitting next to RJD and Kelsey Grammer sitting behind Jackson.
I mean RDJ. And yeah, I know it’s not really them, I was kidding.
You apparently don’t know what Sean Penn and Kelsey Grammer look like.
When did Laurence Fishburne join the Avengers cast?