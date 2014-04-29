Robert Downey Jr. Tweeted A Photo Of ‘The Avengers’ Assembled For A Very Special Dinner

#Robert Downey Jr.
Entertainment Writer
04.28.14 24 Comments

Robert Downey Jr. recently joined Twitter before shooting begins for Avengers 2: Age Of Ultron and it might turn out to be one of the best behind the scenes peeks we could ever get for the Marvel juggernaut. By best, I mean the most amusing.

We brought you the first of these looks behind the curtain the other day, but several more have surfaced since then. This includes the seat shenanigans above and the very special dinner (or supper, you old dear) below.

I just like that Sam Jackson always looks a little perturbed and chilled at the same time in every moment. Assuming he left this dinner to shoot three more movies and a Chase ad before calling it a night, I guess that sort of attitude is necessary.

(Via Robert Downey Jr.)

