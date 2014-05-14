Rockstar’s Next Big Game Will Be Here By March 2015

Rockstar Games, the developer behind Grand Theft Auto, tends to release games at their own pace — one every couple years is being the current rate. So, since we got Grand Theft Auto V just last year, does that mean we’ll have to wait a while for Rockstar’s next big thing? Nope!
In a recent earnings call, Take-Two (Rockstar’s parent company) let slip that a new Rockstar title is coming sometime during the next fiscal year (which extends until the end of March 2015). Take-Two expects this game to generate 45% of their revenue in 2014, so it sounds like it’s going to be a major one.
So, what could this mystery game be? The most obvious guess is a next-gen version of GTAV, but would that be a big enough deal to account for nearly half of Take-Two’s revenue this year? I mean, how many more copies could GTAV possibly sell? Rockstar tries to launch at least one new franchise every generation — could the new game be the long-delayed Agent (it probably will be given my luck with such things).Or could it be, dare I dream, a new Bully?
What do you folks think? What’s Rockstar’s big 2014/early-2015 game?
via Eurogamer
Don’t play with my emotions with all that Bully speculation, Nate. Seriously my favorite Rockstar game ever. Fuck Trevor, Gary is the scariest sociopath ever.
Yeah, Bully’s my Rockstar jam.
RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2. FUCK EVERYTHING ELSE. Please, Rockstar. I got bugs under my skin, man. Give me the good stuff.
To generate that much, it basically has to be a GTA game. I’ll guess it’s a Vice City-type thing based off the GTAV engine.
I would lose my job taking too many sick days to play the shit out of that game.
I also want a new Red Dead game. That would be the only game I can think of right now that would entice me to buy a new console.
Manhunt 3
Let’s hope not.
Step 1. Choose one of the following:
– Red Dead where you’re basically The Man With No Name going from town to town. Hire Ennio Morricone to do the music.
– GTA in a Blade Runner-type city. Hire Vangelis to do the music.
Step 2: Shut up and take my money.
OOOOH a Blade Runner GTA game would be the tops. I’ve also always wanted a free-roaming GTA game set in and around South America. Run with the low-level gangs in the Brazilian favelas at the beginning, work your way up to the Soze mansion in Bolivia. With GIANT lush rainforests and hidden trails and all kinds of rad shit. Gimme gimme gimme
Soze? Sosa. Whatever.
On a side note I need more Trevor/Michael/Franklin in my life. I hope they come out with some DLC missions that continue their story.
Sorry, but I chose the ending where we light Trevor on fire. CANON
Im guessing its going to be a Game of the Year edition packaging of GTA V for PC,XboxOne and Ps4 with some substantial Story and Online DLC, Lezlie Benzies from Rockstar has been quoted saying its completely within the realm of possibility for them to add more cities
Considering the going rate, I doubt it will be another GTA. They have consistently released a new one every 4 years. Thats why people shit a brick when a new one comes out, and then go buy a copy.
Yea, I’m reaaaally leaning toward Red Dead 2. The first one sold an absolute shit-ton of copies, and I don’t see a straight port of GTA5 accounting for that much of their yearly revenue. They’ve also already said (years ago, mind you) that they were hard at work on the sequel. Oh lord let it be Red Dead 2.
They’re doing a sequel, that’s for sure.
Yeah, I’d be ecstatic for a Red Dead 2 or a new Bully.
Red Dead or Bully would be amazing. I would throw obscene amounts of money at Read Dead 2
Technically it would be Red Dead 3
I personally feel its almost impossible for them to release a bad game, so I don’t care what it is exactly as long as it comes out when it’s supposed to.
If it was GTA 5 on next gen I would buy it. If it’s a Red Dead sequel on next gen I will absolutely fucking flip!
It’ll be the long awaited “Rockstar Games presents Table Tennis” follow-up, mark my words…
Air Hockey!
Give me Bully 2 or Red Dead: Whatever. Thats all I want.
I vote Red Dead as well. Also, I’d like another L.A. Noire-type game, but with shorter cut-scenes. I suck at games, so one where it was very long,drawn out and not getting killed every two minutes suited my ability.
“Agent”?
Table Tennis 2, bitches!
I want a LA Noire-type game set in late 60s London. Think of the iconic landmarks and music you could use. Possibly take on a Kray twins type villain and/or a Jack the Ripper copycat.
Prohibition-Era GTA game is what I am anticipating, but may be under the Red Dead franchise as a sequel to Redemption.