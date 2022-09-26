On Wednesday, one of the biggest hits of summer television appointment viewing returns: the hearings for the House select committee investigating Jan. 6. They even have a big get for the start of Season 2: Roger Stone. The longtime GOP fixer with a Nixon tattoo on his back played a major role in the build-up to the Capitol riot. What’s more, he did something that may seem retroactively foolish: He invited a camera crew to follow him around as he may have done some pretty unseemly things.

Some of that footage will play during Wednesday’s session, but a couple clips have already gone public. As per Raw Story, one such clip aired on MSNBC Monday, and it shows Stone and associates plotting to get the heck out of dodge not long after the failed insurrection.

The clip finds Stone on the phone in D.C. Willard Hotel, in what he dubbed the “war room.” Who he’s talking to isn’t yet clear, but he can be heard telling them, “All right, well we’re going to start pulling our stuff together.” He then turns to Kristin Davis, a close associate, and says, “Let’s pack. We’re outa here,” adding, “As soon as possible. They want to get out of town.”

It’s not the only damning clip that was made public. Another, also from Jan. 6, shows him encouraging Capitol stormers, advising them to “shoot to kill,” before adding, “I’m just kidding.”

In another, filmed the day before the 2020 election, according to CNN, Stone seems to already ready for things to get ugly, telling someone, “F**k the voting, let’s get right to the violence.”

Stone is getting it from all sides. He was recently lambasted by some of his QAnon supporters for daring to post a portrait of him eating pizza, complete with a pepperoni tie.

The next Jan. 6 hearing is set to go down on Wednesday, starting at 1pm EST. You can watch MSNBC and guests discuss Stone and show the clip in the video below.

(Via Raw Story and CNN)