Ron DeSantis stopped by Fox News on Wednesday night where the Florida governor attempted to shake off criticisms that he’s a weird dude who doesn’t know how to act around other humans. The moment of levity came at the end of his interview with Sean Hannity when DeSantis started lobbing a football into the crowd like people sometimes do.

Oddly, DeSantis came off the most normal looking while Hannity delivered one of the strangest transitions to Tulsi Gabbard. We honestly have no idea what the heck the Fox News host is saying here:

While DeSantis may have looked like a normal, all-American guy who loves him some sportsball, his humanity was not on full display earlier in the interview when he once again trotted out his tough guy act and vowed to leave anyone bringing drugs across the border “stone cold dead.”

DeSantis gets a round of applause from Hannity's studio audience when he promises extrajudicial killings at the border pic.twitter.com/LWBjYMubik — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 14, 2023

DeSantis trotted out a similar line while talking to CBS News earlier in the day. The governor promised to deploy the U.S. military to the border, but don’t worry, they won’t be shooting women with babies. Anyone wearing a backpack, well…

Via Daily Mail: