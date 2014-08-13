Ronda Rousey Loves Pokémon And You Have Another Reason To Love Ronda Rousey

You already have a lot of reasons to love Ronda Rousey. She’s gorgeous, she’s the reigning UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and can throttle you into helplessness in seconds, she’s a movie star, she loves pro wrestling and was sad when The Shield broke up, the list goes on and on.

If you’re a person on the Internet like me (and I’m assuming you are, because you’re here), here’s another big one: she loves and understands the struggles of Pokémon.

Here she is on SportsNation thoroughly discussing Pokémon Stadium, the Elite Four, her problems with move spamming and more. Everyone around her does a “pfft okay yeah pokemon whatever, I don’t understand kids these days” act, but Ronda’s cool enough to be a dork. It’s a real person talking about something they like. We could use more of that, and fewer people trying to be uptight and as palatable to the masses as possible. Shorter version: Ronda Rousey f*cking rules.

