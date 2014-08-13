Ronda Rousey Loves Pokémon And You Have Another Reason To Love Ronda Rousey

You already have a lot of reasons to love Ronda Rousey. She’s gorgeous, she’s the reigning UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and can throttle you into helplessness in seconds, she’s a movie star, she loves pro wrestling and was sad when The Shield broke up, the list goes on and on.
If you’re a person on the Internet like me (and I’m assuming you are, because you’re here), here’s another big one: she loves and understands the struggles of Pokémon.
Here she is on SportsNation thoroughly discussing Pokémon Stadium, the Elite Four, her problems with move spamming and more. Everyone around her does a “pfft okay yeah pokemon whatever, I don’t understand kids these days” act, but Ronda’s cool enough to be a dork. It’s a real person talking about something they like. We could use more of that, and fewer people trying to be uptight and as palatable to the masses as possible. Shorter version: Ronda Rousey f*cking rules.
Ronda Rousey is wack.
So, if she did ever decide to try and steal Punk from AJ, we can rest easy knowing that they’ll settle it in a Pokemon battle now, right?
[3.bp.blogspot.com]
So subversive, that wallaby.
She made my team tap out.
Also Sportsnation is the worst.
I love that she name dropped Lance with his under evolved Drangonites.
Yeah screw that cheater
Stop trying to make me like her! >.<
You realize all those things you listed are completely negated by her horrific personality, right?
I mean, surely you see that…
Nope! She’s an adorable internet darling! Just like Jennifer Lawrence, and Anna Kendrick, for us to project on to and be weirdly obsessed with!
Does she have an awful personality? I’ll admit I’m not up on MMA but she always seems ok in the things I’ve seen her in
@Staubachlvr – her on Ultimate Fighter was one of the most unlikable and infuriating things i’ve ever seen. just a petty, spiteful, scowling, miserable piece of garbage.
As a fan of the Diaz brothers, ehh? Don’t care, seen much worse.
Yeah I liked her until ultimate fighter… She’s kind of terrible in a grown up honey boo boo sort of way
If she really is all that horrible, then it just reinforces the image most UFC/MMA fighters I’ve seen put off. I don’t care for MMA at all, but I have friends who do and got me to watch a few matches and interviews. Every interview I’ve ever seen with any UFC fighter, male or female, makes them come across as deranged, sociopathic or just an asshole. Hell, those little trash talking segments before and after fights just made feel uncomfortable. A pro-wrestling promo is one thing as that’s an act put on to tell a story but these are real people giving their real thoughts and feelings and they all seem like egotistical, unstable pricks.
Then again, their job description does include ‘beat the shit out of other people to prove who’s best at beating the shit out of people’ so I guess being a little unhinged would come with the territory.
I just asked what her favourite pokemon was? Mine’s Durant, which is yours?
any reason behind that?
I favor Scyther myself.
Because Durant is the biggest baddest badass in the whole goddamn world? Motherfucker brought me through the Black Elite 4. At first I dubbed Durant APOS for Annoying Piece Of Shit because I wanted to leave and heal my pokemon and here comes this thing wanting me to die so I just caught it but then I started using it and I was like you so I redubbed it after Dolph Ziggler. My second favourite is Cubone because the very first ever pokemon forum game I won was with a Cubone. Also it is the most adorable monster villain ever. Third is Azurill because it’s the. Cutest. Thing. Ever!!!!!!!!
Mine is a Toss up between squirtle and psyduck
Magikarp
Miltank. Rollout is boss as shit. And dat HP.
But… can she counter a Rainmaker into an armbar?
Ronda Rousey used Armbar.
……
Critical hit!
(full disclosure, i haven’t watched the video, but!) reminder that ronda rousey used to be a moderator on a pokemon forum.
also she loves vegeta from dbz
NNNEEERRRDDD
You should say to to her face…from like ten miles away.
Not into pokemon, but that she likes them only confirms that I want to see her naked wrestle with Gina Carano.
What? Most thing tend to confirm that. Like you weren’t thinking the same thing?
she’s so awesome, ignoring that stupid interviewer and continuing to act nerdy but still come off as a badass.
I may hate Pokemon but I love me some Ronda Rousey. Now if she would just let go of my left arm