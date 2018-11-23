Warner Bros. Television

Friends has been off the air for nearly 15 years now, yet thanks to syndication and streaming it remains as popular as ever, particularly with younger generations who no one told life was gonna be this way. As the show becomes increasingly ingrained in our collective consciousnesses, certain episodes and scenes tend to come to mind on holidays and occasions. As such, with Thanksgiving once again in the rear-view mirror, people are being inspired to use their leftovers to build Ross Gellar’s “moist maker” sandwich.

The reference comes from the fifth season episode, “The One With Ross’ Sandwich,” which aired on December 10, 1998. In the episode, Ross is furious that someone at his office ate the Thanksgiving leftover sandwich Monica made for him, which includes a gravy-soaked piece of bread in the middle that he calls the “moist maker.”

Staring down the barrel of a second divorce and eviction, Ross says that the sandwich was “the only good thing going on in my life,” as you can see in the fuzzy clip below.

As it turns out, Ross’ boss ate the sandwich and threw away the leftovers, which sparks a confrontation that gets him fired from his job to boot.