Getty Image

Since you’re reading this on, well, the internet, by now you’ve likely heard that Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton welcomed the newest member of their family; a new baby brother for Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kensington Palace announced the news on Twitter Monday morning that the royal baby was delivered just after 11:00 a.m., and that both the Royal Highness and her child are doing well. Likewise, a formal notice of the birth was posted on the forecourt of Buckingham Palace.

Weighing in at eight pounds and seven ounces, the new royal baby is reportedly the biggest to be born in over a century, yet the duchess is said to have impressively given birth just two hours after having been admitted to the hospital. While the name of the baby has yet to be revealed, Kensington Palace says that it will be announced “in due course.” Meanwhile, favorites are said to include Arthur, Albert, Frederick, James, and Philip. In the meantime

Since for whatever reason everyone, both Brits and Americans alike, are obsessed with the goings on of the royal family, naturally the royal birth has been the talk of the internet since it was announced. But not everyone was congratulating the couple, as there were also plenty of jokes going around.