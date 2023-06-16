Rudy Giuliani reportedly used an email address with a woman’s name while communicating with others on plans to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The former New York mayor has been a key figure in Donald Trump’s efforts to claim the presidential election was “stolen,” and for Giuliani’s troubles, he’s been the target of several legal actions.

According to a defamation lawsuit filed by Georgia election workers, Giuliani sent communications while using the handle “rhelen0528@gmail.com.” However, his attorney told Talking Points Memo that “Helen” is Giuliani’s mother’s name, so the account’s use was a totally normal thing to do:

“I don’t usually respond to inquiries on these cases and I can’t comment on much, but I can tell you that the email address you’re referring to is based on his mother’s name ‘Helen’ and that email address was the main email used by him to communicate with pretty much everyone before the DOJ seized his devices, so there is nothing unusual about him using that email to communicate with anyone at that time,” Sibley wrote.

“Helen” being the name of Giuliani’s mother doesn’t explain why the former prosecutor was using the handle to communicate with Trump officials about overturning the 2020 election. The “rhelen0528@gmail.com” address reportedly showed up in an email to Trump Chief of Stuff Mark Meadows where the topic of seizing voting machines under the pretext of martial law was discussion.

Of course, the subterfuge no longer matters as Giuliani has been connected to the email address that plotted ways to keep Trump in the White House despite losing the general election.

