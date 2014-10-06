Russia’s First Comic-Con Was Puttin’ On The Ritz This Weekend

Russia held their first Comic-Con at Moscow’s Crocus Centre this weekend. Fans waited two hours in a drizzle for a chance see events including presentations on Star Wars, Playstation, and Xbox as well as an autograph signing with Misha Collins from Supernatural.
Although this is the first convention in Russia to bear the trademarked Comic-Con name, this isn’t the first geeky convention to ever be held there. We’ve posted cosplayers from gaming convention IgroMir multiple times in the past, for example. Having the internationally-recognized “Comic Con” name attached to the event, however, raises its profile and draws large studios and fans who may not have heard about the convention otherwise.
The Guardian spoke with one fan, 18-year-old Victoria Ocharova, who came dressed as Katniss Everdeen from The Hunger Games.
She says she’s not here for anything specific, but to simply be with like-minded people. “Would my friends think this was strange, or not Russian? I don’t know. I’ve not talked about it with them. They don’t know I’m here. We have different interests. But I just love this book and I love being this character. I love when people ask to have their photograph taken with me. Next year I’ll be back – except then, my costume will be better.”
Teodor Van Bo photographed cosplayers at the inaugural event and shared 42 pictures on Reddit. One of the pictures in the gallery is NSFW, though, due to the awesome bodypaint. Continue on for some of our favorite safe-for-work pictures from this collection.
I think you meant, “Putin on the Ritz.” Ha-cha-cha!
I was referencing that joke, yes.
I’ll show myself out.
I was going to say the same thing Doppler
ludditeandroid you should have just owned the pun. That’s the point of making a joke that has a pun. Not ‘uh yeah, duh, that was the joke I was making’ when someone points out your obvious Swing-and-a-miss.
All these people are now in Siberia.
Alternately, Putin sent them to Ukraine to “save” the loyal Russo-Ukranians from the “alien” invasion. “They’re led by Smaug…or Ultron..or whatever. Attack, valiant super-heroes!”
Nah, not all of them.
Only those that cosplayed as Batwoman or Alan Scott were.
omg that boxy sephiroth
I know, right! They nailed it.
Solid work Russia! Solid Work.
Rarely heard outside of their concrete block apartments and ability to out-crazy every other country ;)
Seriously though, these are amazing costumes.
Came for the nyet, stayed for the da.
russia’s stoicness and indifference looks out of place here.
Seriously, that is the most sullen looking group of cosplayers I’ve ever seen.
Russians, they’re just like us.
I’m not really a fan of Doctor Who, but the smug look on that kid’s face really gets me.